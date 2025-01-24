There’s plenty of Premier League action heading our way this weekend, therefore why not register today with any of our featured UK Bookmakers where you can benefit from a wide range of great free bets as well as the very best Premier League odds and offers.

Premier League Odds and Previews: 25th & 26th January 2025

English Premier League Schedule for Saturday, 25th January and Sunday, 26th January 2025

Saturday, 25th January

Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town

League leaders Liverpool host relegation-threatened Ipswich Town at Anfield. Liverpool aim to extend their lead at the top, while Ipswich seek a crucial result to aid their survival battle.

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Struggling Southampton face a challenging match against high-flying Newcastle United. Newcastle will aim to capitalise on Southampton’s defensive vulnerabilities to strengthen their position near the top of the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal

Arsenal travel to Molineux to face Wolves this weekend. The Gunners are keen to close the gap at the top, while Wolves look to turn around their recent poor form.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton

Brighton host Everton, with the Seagulls aiming to secure a home win to stay in European contention. Everton, battling relegation, desperately need points but will they be forthcoming on the south coast?

AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth welcome Nottingham Forest. Forest, with impressive away form, will be looking to continue their push for European qualification but they will be made to work hard by a determined Cherries outfit.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium. Both teams have shown good recent form, with City looking to maintain momentum despite a recent loss in Paris, and Chelsea buoyed by a 3-1 victory over Wolves.

Sunday, 26th January

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

Tottenham face Leicester in what could prove to be a pivotal encounter. Both teams are eager for a win to boost their standings, making this a must-watch match.

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Crystal Palace face Brentford on Sunday, the Eagles seeking revenge for previous encounters. Both teams are mid-table and eager to climb higher but who will come out on top in South London?

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

Aston Villa take on West Ham at Villa Park. Villa aim to bounce back from a midweek loss, while West Ham will be looking to improve their league position.

Fulham vs. Manchester United

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage. Fulham will look to leverage home advantage against a United side that have recently performed best as underdogs.

These fixtures promise an exciting weekend of Premier League action, with significant implications at both ends of the table.