Liverpool v Ipswich Town Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Having confirmed their continued participation in this season’s Champions League, Liverpool will be confident of continuing their impressive Premier League form when they entertain an Ipswich Town outfit which were thrashed by Manchester City in their last outing.

Unstoppable

Liverpool have been unstoppable in this season’s Champions League, Arne Slot’s troops all-but-assured of top spot in the standings after edging past Lille to make it seven wins from seven at the league stages of the tournament. An exquisite curler from Mo Salah and a deflected effort from Harvey Elliott came either side of a leveller from Jonathan David and secured the three points which guarantees that the Reds will bypass the two-legged play-offs. One point against PSV next week will see Liverpool through as league stage champions, however the Merseyside outfit will need to turn their attention back to their Premier League title push and the visit of struggling Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon. The Reds have managed to find the back of the net at least twice in each of their last fourteen home games across competitions and it’s fair to say that the likelihood is that this will increase to fifteen this weekend.

Fresher legs

Back-to-back home defeats have come Ipswich Town’s way, a disappointing run on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak and enough to send the East Anglians back into the bottom three in the league standings. The Tractor Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight top-flight outings but they have collected nine of their 16 points on their travels. Nevertheless, while Ipswich have been tough opposition on the road, their pitiful performance when losing 6-0 to Manchester City last time out is evidence enough that they are there for the taking. Kieran McKenna’s side may have fresher legs here but we envisage the Reds running riot and taking an easy three points as well as a clean sheet.

