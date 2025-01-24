Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Premier League free bets and the latest Brighton versus Everton odds and offers.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Everton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, January 25, 2025, with kick-off at 3:00 PM GMT.

Everton will face a tough assignment when they visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, however confidence will have been boosted by their win against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Recent Form:

Brighton: The Seagulls are in strong form, currently unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. Their recent 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford highlights their attacking prowess and confidence.

Head-to-Head:

Brighton has had the upper hand in recent encounters, winning four of their last six meetings against Everton. However, it’s noteworthy that Everton secured a 5-1 victory at the Amex Stadium in May 2023, indicating their capability to challenge Brighton on their home turf.

Team News:

Brighton: Several players are doubtful due to injuries, including Evan Ferguson (ankle), James Milner (hamstring), and Mats Wieffer (thigh). Their availability will be assessed closer to match day.

Prediction:

Considering Brighton’s current form and home advantage, they are favoured to secure a victory. However, Everton’s recent resurgence suggests they could pose a significant challenge. A closely contested match is anticipated, with a potential scoreline of Brighton 2-1 Everton.

Back Brighton to win 2-1 at best odds of 8/1