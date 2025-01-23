Wolves and Arsenal lock horns at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not guarantee yourself the very best Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Arsenal odds and latest Premier League bets, simply by opening a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Arsenal head into their weekend meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the back of a morale boosting 3-0 thumping of Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League in midweek.

Up to the task

Declan Rice opened the scoring for Arsenal in their penultimate Champions League ‘league stage’ outing earlier this week, however Mikel Arteta’s troops almost allowed opponents Dinamo Zagreb back into the match with some sloppy defending. With 25 minutes left on the clock, Kai Havertz doubled the Gunners’ lead and the game was laid to rest with a tap-in from Martin Odegaard soon after, Arsenal now just a single point away from guaranteeing for themselves a last-sixteen place. In the Premier League, Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa in their last domestic outing and as things stand they sit six points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, who have the added advantage of a game-in-hand. Nevertheless, Arteta’s men have now gone twelve Premier League matches without defeat and the Gunners’ attack will be more than up to the task when they visit Molineux this weekend.

At risk

Vitor Pereira is the man in the dugout following the departure of Gary O’Neil and while the new boss collected seven points in his first three games in charge, it’s fair to say that the new manager ‘bounce’ has well and truly worn off now. The West Midlands side head into this home match on the back of three straight defeats against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Chelsea with three goals leaked each time and just one scored along the way. Goal difference alone is all that separates Wolves from the relegation zone and the home side are very much at risk of suffering defeat in all of their opening four league matches in a calendar year for only the third time in their history.

Rearguard frailty

Arsenal have conceded in each of their last nine away games whilst on Premier League duty and Wolves may well find a way past here, however this rearguard frailty will mean little against the West Midlands outfit and we envisage the Gunners outscoring their opponents with relative ease.

Back Arsenal to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/5