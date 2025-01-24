Crystal Palace entertain Brentford on Sunday afternoon
Crystal Palace entertain Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon
Crystal Palace v Brentford Odds and Match Preview
Kick-off: 2pm UK Time, Sunday 26th January 2025
Crystal Palace sit one position and just a single point below Brentford in the Premier League table and the two sides do battle at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.
Recent Form:
- Crystal Palace: The Eagles have shown improved form recently, securing four wins in their last five matches across all competitions, including a commendable draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Notably, forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has been pivotal, netting four goals in the past three league games.
- Brentford: The Bees suffered a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Liverpool in their most recent outing but achieved an impressive 5-0 victory against Southampton in their last away fixture. However, their overall away form has been inconsistent this season.
Head-to-Head:
In their last seven encounters, five have ended in draws, indicating a historically tight contest between these London rivals.
Crystal Palace Team News:
- New Signing: 19-year-old midfielder Romain Esse has joined from Millwall for approximately £14 million, setting a new club-record sale for Millwall. He is expected to make his debut against Brentford.
- Injury Concerns: Ismaïla Sarr and Jefferson Lerma are questionable due to recent injuries.
Brentford Team News:
- Potential New Arrival: Brentford is close to signing Michael Kayode from Fiorentina on loan, with an option to buy for £13.5 million. His availability for the upcoming match depends on the completion of the deal and necessary clearances.
- Injury Updates: Full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are long-term absentees due to injuries sustained last season. Midfielder Josh Dasilva is also sidelined with a knee injury.
Both teams will finalize their starting lineups closer to match time, taking into account player fitness and any last-minute developments.
Prediction:
Considering Crystal Palace’s recent resurgence and home advantage, they are poised to edge out Brentford in this fixture. On that basis, we’ll be siding with a win for the home side with both teams getting onto the scoresheet.
Back Crystal Palace to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/4