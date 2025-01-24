Crystal Palace entertain Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our UK bookmakers where you can enjoy the latest Crystal Palace versus Brentford odds and best Premier League promotions.

Crystal Palace v Brentford Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 2pm UK Time, Sunday 26th January 2025

Crystal Palace will host Brentford at Selhurst Park on Sunday, January 26, 2025, with kickoff at 2:00 PM GMT.

Crystal Palace sit one position and just a single point below Brentford in the Premier League table and the two sides do battle at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Recent Form:

Crystal Palace: The Eagles have shown improved form recently, securing four wins in their last five matches across all competitions, including a commendable draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Notably, forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has been pivotal, netting four goals in the past three league games.

The Eagles have shown improved form recently, securing four wins in their last five matches across all competitions, including a commendable draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Notably, forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has been pivotal, netting four goals in the past three league games. Brentford: The Bees suffered a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Liverpool in their most recent outing but achieved an impressive 5-0 victory against Southampton in their last away fixture. However, their overall away form has been inconsistent this season.

Head-to-Head:

In their last seven encounters, five have ended in draws, indicating a historically tight contest between these London rivals.

Crystal Palace Team News:

New Signing: 19-year-old midfielder Romain Esse has joined from Millwall for approximately £14 million, setting a new club-record sale for Millwall. He is expected to make his debut against Brentford.

19-year-old midfielder Romain Esse has joined from Millwall for approximately £14 million, setting a new club-record sale for Millwall. He is expected to make his debut against Brentford. Injury Concerns: Ismaïla Sarr and Jefferson Lerma are questionable due to recent injuries.

Brentford Team News:

Potential New Arrival: Brentford is close to signing Michael Kayode from Fiorentina on loan, with an option to buy for £13.5 million. His availability for the upcoming match depends on the completion of the deal and necessary clearances.

Brentford is close to signing Michael Kayode from Fiorentina on loan, with an option to buy for £13.5 million. His availability for the upcoming match depends on the completion of the deal and necessary clearances. Injury Updates: Full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are long-term absentees due to injuries sustained last season. Midfielder Josh Dasilva is also sidelined with a knee injury.

Both teams will finalize their starting lineups closer to match time, taking into account player fitness and any last-minute developments.

Prediction:

Considering Crystal Palace’s recent resurgence and home advantage, they are poised to edge out Brentford in this fixture. On that basis, we’ll be siding with a win for the home side with both teams getting onto the scoresheet.

Back Crystal Palace to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/4