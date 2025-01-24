Aston Villa and West Ham United lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday evening and as such, now is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the best Aston Villa versus West Ham United odds and Premier League free bets which you can claim when you register with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Aston Villa v West Ham United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 4.30pm UK Time, Sunday 26th January 2025

Aston Villa will host West Ham United at Villa Park on Sunday, January 26, 2025, with kick-off at 4:30 PM GMT.

Aston Villa to win : 7/10

: 7/10 Draw : 7/2

: 7/2 West Ham United to win: 18/5

Recent Form:

Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s side recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Monaco in the Champions League, following a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. Despite these setbacks, Villa has been strong at home, maintaining a 10-match unbeaten streak at Villa Park in the league.

Unai Emery’s side recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Monaco in the Champions League, following a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. Despite these setbacks, Villa has been strong at home, maintaining a 10-match unbeaten streak at Villa Park in the league. West Ham United: Under new manager Graham Potter, the Hammers secured a 3-2 victory over Fulham but were subsequently defeated 2-0 by Crystal Palace. They also faced Aston Villa in the FA Cup earlier this month, where they were eliminated after a 2-1 loss.

Team News:

Aston Villa: Midfielder Amadou Onana is sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained against Arsenal. Captain John McGinn, Pau Torres, and Ross Barkley remain unavailable, with expected returns in February.

Midfielder Amadou Onana is sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained against Arsenal. Captain John McGinn, Pau Torres, and Ross Barkley remain unavailable, with expected returns in February. West Ham United: The Hammers are dealing with injuries to key forwards, including Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Niclas Füllkrug, and Crysencio Summerville, with Summerville the closest to a return. Defensively, they face challenges with only one senior center-back, Max Kilman, available, as Jean-Clair Todibo is injured and Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended.

Key Players:

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins has been in fine form, scoring 10 Premier League goals this season, including two in his last two league appearances.

Ollie Watkins has been in fine form, scoring 10 Premier League goals this season, including two in his last two league appearances. West Ham United: Carlos Soler has been influential, notably scoring in the 3-2 win over Fulham. Fans are eager to see him return to the starting lineup after being benched in the previous match.

Prediction:

Given Aston Villa’s strong home form and West Ham’s injury concerns, the home side look set to secure all three points here. Indeed, as far as we’re concerned, a 2-0 win for the hosts seems the most plausible outcome in this clash.

Back Aston Villa to win 2-0 at best odds of 15/2