Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 2pm UK Time, Sunday 26th January 2025

Ange Postecoglou will be feeling the pressure in the Spurs hot-seat right now and nothing less than three points will do when his troops face Leicester City at the weekend.

Current Form and Standings:

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit 15th in the Premier League standings, having secured only one win in their last ten league matches. Their recent 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim in the Europa League has provided a morale boost, however can they build on this when they face the Foxes on Sunday afternoon?

Leicester City finds themselves in 19th place in the league standings, battling relegation. They have lost their last seven league games and are eager to turn their fortunes around.

Injury Updates:

Tottenham are grappling with a significant injury crisis. Key players sidelined include goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and forwards Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson. Manager Ange Postecoglou has praised the team’s resilience during this challenging period.

Dominic Solanke is expected to be out for approximately six weeks due to a knee injury sustained in training. Fortunately, surgery is not required.

Historical Context:

The two teams last met on August 19, 2024, at the King Power Stadium, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Pedro Porro scored for Tottenham, while Jamie Vardy equalized for Leicester.

Manager’s Perspective:

Ange Postecoglou emphasized the importance of home support ahead of the upcoming match, stating, “Being at home will help us with the crowd, who will give energy to the players.”

Both teams view this fixture as crucial in their fight to improve their league standings. Tottenham aims to leverage home advantage, while Leicester is determined to break their losing streak.

