Will Rangers be a realistic contender for the Scottish Premiership trophy in 2025/26?

Celtic Football Club currently sit in pole position in the Scottish Premiership with a 13-point advantage over Rangers, their arch-rivals. Despite this significant gap, recent performances in the Old Firm derbies have sparked discussions about which team currently holds the upper hand. Indeed, while the Premiership trophy is almost certain to be heading to Parkhead this season, Rangers have secured consecutive victories against Celtic, including a notable 3-2 win at Celtic Park on March 16, 2025. This development raises the question: Are Rangers better than Celtic this season, despite the league standings?

League Performance and Consistency

Celtic’s dominance in the league is evident, maintaining a substantial lead at the summit. Their consistent performances have been characterized by a potent attack and a resilient defense, contributing to their impressive points tally. In contrast, Rangers have experienced fluctuations in form, which have impacted their ability to mount a serious title challenge. While they have shown brilliance in certain matches, inconsistency has been a recurring issue.

Recent Old Firm Encounters

The Old Firm derby is more than just a match; it’s a reflection of the teams’ form, strategy, and mental fortitude. Rangers’ recent successes in these high-stakes games cannot be overlooked. On January 2, 2025, Rangers secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Celtic at Ibrox Stadium. This was followed by the March 16 triumph at Celtic Park, marking their first win there since 2020. These results suggest that, in direct confrontations, Rangers have recently had the upper hand.

Tactical Approaches and Management

Rangers’ interim manager, Barry Ferguson, has instilled a tactical discipline that has paid dividends in crucial matches.His approach emphasizes aggressive pressing and strategic adaptability, which were evident in the recent derby victories.On the other hand, Celtic’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, faced criticism for certain tactical decisions, such as deploying Arne Engels in a deeper role during the latest derby, a move some pundits believe limited the player’s effectiveness. These managerial decisions have influenced the outcomes of key fixtures.

Psychological Impact and Momentum

Winning high-profile matches like the Old Firm derby can significantly boost a team’s confidence and momentum.Rangers’ recent victories have not only narrowed the psychological gap between the teams but have also demonstrated their capability to perform under pressure. This shift could play a pivotal role in upcoming fixtures and competitions.

European Competitions and Squad Depth

Both clubs have been active in European competitions, adding an extra layer of complexity to their domestic campaigns.Rangers’ progression to the Europa League quarter-finals, highlighted by a victory over Fenerbahce, showcases their resilience on multiple fronts. Celtic’s involvement in European fixtures has also tested their squad depth and ability to balance competitions. The demands of European football can impact league performances, influencing factors such as player fatigue and injury management.

Conclusion

While Celtic’s position at the top of the Scottish Premiership reflects a season of consistent excellence, Rangers’ recent successes in the Old Firm derbies indicate a team capable of rising to significant challenges. Determining superiority depends on the criteria used: league performance favours Celtic, whereas head-to-head encounters suggest Rangers have recently been the better side. As the season progresses, both teams will aim to assert their dominance and while Celtic are almost at the finish line, it may be a different matter this time next year.