Grand National 2025: How to Pick a Winner

The 2025 Grand National: A Betting Bonanza and a Sporting Spectacle Like No Other

Why the world’s greatest steeplechase continues to thrill punters, entertain millions, and defy prediction

When it comes to global sporting events, few can rival the Grand National for drama, unpredictability, and sheer spectacle. Held annually at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, this legendary steeplechase is not only the most famous horse race in the world, but also one of the most eagerly anticipated betting events on the sporting calendar.

Each spring, the race captures the attention of millions—from seasoned punters studying the form with forensic precision, to once-a-year bettors picking their horse by name, colour, or pure gut feeling. The 2025 renewal of this iconic contest is scheduled for Saturday, 5th April, and it promises, as ever, to deliver heart-stopping excitement and the potential for life-changing wins.

A National (and Global) Obsession

The Grand National is much more than just a horse race. It’s a cultural institution. It has been run since 1839, and over the years has become embedded in the fabric of British life, drawing in casual fans and racing aficionados alike. The race is watched by over 600 million people worldwide, with millions in the UK placing a flutter, making it one of the biggest betting events of the year.

The National serves as the climax of a three-day racing festival at Aintree, which showcases some of the best National Hunt action in the UK. But it’s the Saturday main event that steals the show—a 4-mile 2½-furlong slog over 30 unique fences, each with a reputation of its own.

The Betting Bonanza: Offers, Enhancements and Opportunity

With so much attention on the race, it’s no surprise that all major UK bookmakers such as Ladbrokes and William Hill pull out all the stops when it comes to promotions in the run-up to the Grand National. Expect a wide array of tailored betting offers, including:

Price boosts on popular runners

Free bets for new and existing customers

Enhanced each-way places – with many firms offering six, seven, or even eight places

Money-back specials and extra-place refunds

These offers are designed to maximise value and give punters the chance to enjoy the action with added excitement. Many betting sites also provide user-friendly guides, interactive racecards, and live streaming, making it easy for even casual players to get involved.

Picking a Winner: Art, Science, or Sheer Luck?

The Grand National is famously hard to predict, and that’s exactly what makes it so thrilling. With 34 runners lining up and a field packed with talent, it’s no wonder that long-shot winners are a frequent feature of Aintree folklore.

Over the years, horses priced at 50/1, 66/1, or even 100/1 have triumphed. The combination of distance, field size, jumping demands, and pace means that anything can—and often does—happen.

So how should you approach picking a horse? There’s no guaranteed formula, but here are some strategies:

✔️ Study the Form

Check how your chosen horse has performed in recent races. Most racecards display finishing positions next to each runner’s name. Consider the quality of the opposition, the ground conditions, and the distance of each race.

✔️ Consider the Connections

The trainer and jockey play a huge role. Look for those with previous Grand National experience or who specialise in staying chasers. Trainers like Gordon Elliott, Lucinda Russell, Willie Mullins, and Paul Nicholls have all tasted National success in recent years.

✔️ Go Each-Way

With so many runners, each-way betting is hugely popular. Backing a horse each-way means you get a return if your selection finishes in the top six or seven (depending on your bookmaker’s offer). This is particularly attractive when backing outsiders at big odds.

✔️ Trust Your Instinct

Not everyone relies on stats and trends. Many people choose horses based on names that resonate, colours they like, or even superstitions. And guess what? These methods have landed winners too.

A Race Like No Other

What truly sets the Grand National apart is its democratic nature. Amateur jockeys can line up against professionals. Lightly fancied horses can defeat the favourites. And small stables can share the stage with the sport’s biggest names.

The fences are steeped in legend, with each jump representing a challenge and an opportunity. From the chaos of Becher’s Brook to the monumental leap at The Chair, every fence tests bravery and skill to the absolute limit.

This is why winning the Grand National is arguably the greatest achievement in British jump racing. It’s a badge of honour worn proudly by those lucky enough to conquer it—and a dream that draws connections back year after year.

The Magic of Aintree

As Saturday 5th April 2025 approaches, anticipation for the Grand National will reach fever pitch. Whether you’re heading to Aintree, watching from home, or simply throwing a few pounds at a horse because you like the sound of its name, this race is for everyone.

In an age of data-driven betting and elite-level sport, the Grand National remains gloriously unpredictable, wildly entertaining, and unashamedly magical.

So study the form… or don’t. Go with your head… or follow your heart. Either way, you’ll be part of something special.

Because when it comes to racing, there’s nothing quite like the Grand National.