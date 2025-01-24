AFC Bournemouth entertain Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can avail yourself of a great range of Premier League free bets and the latest Bournemouth versus Nottingham Forest odds and offers.

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Nottingham Forest have been one of the big surprises in this season’s Premier League campaign and they will test their mettle against another in-form top-flight side in the form of AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Surprise package

Bournemouth have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season, the south-coast side sitting in 7th position in the league standings with no defeat in any competition since 23rd November. Their eleven-game unbeaten run includes a 4-1 thumping of Newcastle United at St James’ Park in their last outing and along the way they have also brushed aside the likes of Manchester United (3-0), Tottenham Hotspur (1-0), Manchester City (2-1) and Arsenal (2-0), while they certainly won’t be fazed by upcoming fixtures with Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Goal difference

Nottingham Forest are the other surprise package in the Premier League this season, the Tricky Trees currently sitting in third position in the league standings with goal difference alone separating them from second-placed Arsenal. The East Midlands side have returned seven wins and a single draw from their last eight league outings – the stalemate coming against league leaders Liverpool – and they have collected 44 points from their 22 league matches, the second most they have accumulated at this stage of a top-flight campaign (after 49 points in 1977/78).

Evenly-fought

Forest’s 13th league win of the season came in the form of a 3-2 victory over bottom side Southampton last time out, however they will face a much tougher assignment against Bournemouth. Indeed, with little to separate these two sides, we envisage the visitors’ solid backline frustrating the home side in an evenly-fought scrap which may well end in stalemate.

