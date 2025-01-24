Manchester City entertain Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, where you can enjoy the latest Man City versus Chelsea odds as well as the best Premier League free bets.

Manchester City v Chelsea Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Manchester City will host Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM GMT.

Recent Form:

City is looking to rebound after a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, where they squandered a two-goal lead. This defeat has put their European campaign in jeopardy. Chelsea: The Blues recently ended a five-match winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, aiming to build momentum as they visit Manchester.

Team News:

Manager Pep Guardiola has bolstered his squad with the signings of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis. However, these new additions are unlikely to start in this crucial fixture. Key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson are expected to feature, while defensive injuries remain a concern. Chelsea: Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea will be without midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia due to injuries. The return of Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah will strengthen their defence. Jadon Sancho is anticipated to start, replacing Pedro Neto.

Key Players to Watch:

Kevin De Bruyne has been instrumental, providing four assists in his last three league appearances. Chelsea: Cole Palmer has emerged as a significant goal threat, especially with Nicolas Jackson experiencing a goal drought.

Recent Encounters:

The last meeting between these teams at Stamford Bridge ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw, indicating the potential for another high-scoring encounter.

This match is pivotal for both teams as they vie for a top-four position in the Premier League standings. Manchester City will be eager to capitalise on their home advantage, while Chelsea aim to continue their resurgence at the expense of the defending Premier League champions.

