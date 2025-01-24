Southampton entertain Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can enjoy the very best Southampton versus Newcastle United odds and latest Premier League free bet offers.

Southampton v Newcastle United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 25th January 2025

Bottom side Southampton will be desperate for points when Newcastle United visit St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton will host Newcastle United in a Premier League match on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM GMT.

Team News:

Southampton: The Saints are currently struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table, having secured only six points this season. Their defence has been a significant concern, conceding 50 goals in 22 games. They will be eager to improve their form and avoid setting a record for the lowest points total in Premier League history.

Travel Disruptions:

Newcastle’s travel plans have been disrupted by Storm Éowyn, which has brought dangerously high winds and an amber weather alert to the northeast of England. The team’s Friday afternoon flight was canceled, and they are considering traveling on Saturday morning if it remains unsafe to fly earlier. Manager Eddie Howe has ruled out traveling by road due to potential lengthy delays caused by the storm.

Recent Meetings:

In their last encounter on August 17, 2024, Newcastle secured a 1-0 victory over Southampton at St. James’ Park, despite being reduced to 10 men after Fabian Schar’s red card in the 28th minute. Joelinton scored the decisive goal just before halftime.

Given the current form of both teams, Newcastle will be looking to capitalise on Southampton’s defensive vulnerabilities, while the Saints will aim to secure a much-needed positive result to boost their campaign.

