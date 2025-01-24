Fulham and Manchester United lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the best Fulham versus Manchester United and Premier League free bets.

Fulham v Manchester United Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7pm UK Time, Sunday 26th January 2025

Fulham will host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday, January 26, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM GMT. This unusual kickoff time was arranged to provide Manchester United with adequate rest following their Europa League match against Rangers on Thursday.

Current Form:

Currently 10th in the Premier League, Fulham have been in commendable form, scoring exactly two goals in each of their last five league matches. They have suffered only one defeat in their past 11 games across all competitions, securing victories against teams like Chelsea, Brighton, and Newcastle. Manchester United: The Red Devils are experiencing a challenging season, sitting 13th in the league with a negative goal difference. Manager Ruben Amorim recently described his squad as “maybe the worst in the club’s history.” Despite a 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League, United have lost six of their last nine Premier League fixtures.

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Manchester United have dominated this fixture, winning 57 out of 92 encounters. However, Fulham secured a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in February 2024, aiming for consecutive wins against United for the first time.

Team News:

Reiss Nelson has returned to training but may not feature in this match. Kenny Tete remains sidelined until late March or early April. Manager Marco Silva is expected to field a consistent lineup, with Emile Smith Rowe and Raul Jimenez likely to play pivotal roles. Manchester United: Defensive concerns persist, with Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro sustaining injuries against Rangers. Victor Lindelof has resumed training but may not be match-fit. Long-term absentees include Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Jonny Evans. Noussair Mazraoui, rested midweek, could return to the starting lineup.

Prediction:

Given Manchester United’s inconsistent form and Fulham’s solid home performances, the Cottagers have a strong opportunity to capitalise in this one. All things considered, we believe that a 2-0 victory for Fulham seems to be the most plausible outcome here.

Back Fulham to win 2-0 at best odds of 11/1