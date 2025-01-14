The latest round of Premier League fixtures come our way this week and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites and grab yourself the very best Premier League odds and free bet bonus promotions.

Premier League Odds: 14th, 15th and 16th January 2025

Hot on the heels of the EFL Cup semi-final first leg and FA Cup third round, the Premier League returns with some potential mid-week thrillers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The midweek Premier League action promises some thrilling encounters in the second half of the campaign. Defending champions Manchester City will look to continue their revival when they visit Brentford, while table toppers Liverpool face tough assignment against surprise package Nottingham Forest. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns in the North London derby while struggling Ipswich Town will look to haul themselves out of the drop zone when they entertain Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tuesday, 14th January 2025

Chelsea v Bournemouth – 7.30pm

Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth head into their midweek league clash on the back of FA Cup third round victories, however we envisage a closely-fought encounter when they lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening

Read Chelsea v Bournemouth Match Preview

Brentford v Manchester City – 7.30pm

Manchester City appear to have bounced back from their dreadful run with subsequent Premier League wins over West Ham United and Leicester City and an FA Cup third-round demolition of Salford City at the weekend, however can Pep Guardiola’s men overcome Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium?

Read Brentford v Manchester City Match Preview

West Ham United v Fulham – 7.30pm

Having been dumped out of the FA Cup at the third round stage by Aston Villa at the weekend, West Ham United will look to return to winning ways when they entertain city rivals Fulham at the London Stadium.

Read West Ham United v Fulham Match Preview

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – 8pm

Nottingham Forest are the only side to have beaten Liverpool in the Premier League thus far and the Tricky Trees will look to do the double over the league leaders when the two sides do battle at the City Ground.

Read Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Match Preview

Wednesday, 15th January 2025

Leicester City v Crystal Palace – 7.30pm

Leicester City are struggling to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League and having lost each of their last five top-flight outings, it’s hard to envisage them overcoming Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Read Leicester City v Crystal Palace Match Preview

Everton v Aston Villa – 7.30pm

With David Moyes back in the dugout, Everton will look to overcome their bogey team Aston Villa when the two sides go head-to-head at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Read Everton v Aston Villa Match Preview

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – 7.30pm

Newcastle United have triumphed in each of their last five Premier League outings and following on from subsequent wins in the EFL Cup and FA Cup in their last two outings, confidence will be high in the home camp ahead of the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read Newcastle United v Wolves Match Preview

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – 8pm

Arsenal have been far from their best in recent outings while arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t find a way past National League side Tamworth in normal time in the third round of the FA Cup last time out, therefore we envisage a low-scoring encounter when they lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Read Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Ipswich Town v Brighton & Hove Albion – 7.30pm

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a mini revival in recent outings although they remain in the Premier League relegation zone. Can the Tractor Boys continue the momentum with a win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday evening or will it be a return to losing ways for the East Anglians?

Read Ipswich Town v Brighton Match Preview

Manchester United v Southampton – 8pm

Manchester United sit just seven points above the relegation zone and as such a top-flour finish is looking highly unlikely, however a win over bottom side Southampton at Old Trafford seems like a mere formality.

Read Man United v Southampton Match Preview