Ipswich Town entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at Portman Road on Thursday evening

Ipswich Town v Brighton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Thursday 16th January 2025

Ipswich Town will look to make it four games without defeat across competitions when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Portman Road in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

Light work

Ipswich Town made light work of Bristol Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday with Calvin Phillips, Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor each finding the net before the break in what was a one-sided first half. With no more goals forthcoming in the second half, the Tractor Boys are now through to the next round of the competition although in fairness, the main priority for manager Kieran McKenna will be for his side to maintain their top-flight status beyond the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The East Anglian side boosted their chances of avoiding the drop with a surprise 2-0 win at home to Chelsea at the end of 2024 and they followed this with a creditable 2-2 draw at Fulham, all-but-one of the four goals coming from the penalty spot. McKenna’s troops sit third from bottom in the Premier League table with just three wins from their twenty league outings, however victory on Thursday evening could lift them clear of danger, at least for the time being.

Winless streak

Brighton & Hove Albion sit in the top half of the Premier League table, but only just. The South-coast side currently reside in tenth position after sharing the spoils in five of their last six league outings. The Seagulls head into their midweek trip to Portman Road on the back of an eight-game winless streak in the top-flight although they returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 4-0 thrashing of Championship side Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup. Nevertheless, Brighton have only managed one away win in the Premier League (against Newcastle United) since beating struggling Everton in mid-August and it’s hard to have much faith in them overcoming an improved Ipswich Town here.

Draw specialists

Indeed, the Seagulls have become the draw specialists of the top-flight in recent weeks and while Ipswich are still very much in the danger zone, we envisage them claiming a share of the spoils in what has the makings of an evenly-fought encounter in East Anglia on Thursday evening.

Back a draw and both teams to score at best odds of 15/4