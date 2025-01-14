Chelsea entertain Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge tonight and as such, now is an opportune time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can benefit from the very best Chelsea versus AFC Bournemouth odds and best Premier League promotions.

Chelsea v Bournemouth Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Tuesday 14th January 2024

Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth both head into this midweek Premier League clash on the back of FA Cup third-round victories, the Blues putting five past League Two side Morecambe without reply and the Cherries thumping West Bromwich Albion 5-1.

Outclassed

Chelsea stormed into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend, visitors Morecambe hardly getting a look in as the League Two strugglers were well and truly outclassed throughout. This was hardly a surprise result and it was a welcome diversion for Enzo Maresca’s men following a poor run in the Premier League where they have collected just a single point from their last four outings. Indeed, should the Blues lose back-to-back home league games for the first time since September 2023, then the likes of Newcastle United, Man City and AFC Bournemouth could move above them in the league standings with positive results.

On the warpath

Bournemouth found themselves a goal in arrears in the early stages of their third round FA Cup meeting with Championship side West Bromwich Albion but the Premier League outfit subsequently went on the warpath and extended their excellent unbeaten run. The Cherries have now gone eight games without defeat in the Premier League and this streak has been pivotal in boosting the side’s push for a European berth, however they are winless in their last six against midweek opponents Chelsea.

Depleted options

Bournemouth head into their midweek clash with severely depleted options both up front and at the back, while Chelsea’s first choice starting eleven should have little difficulty in putting to an end Bournemouth’s impressive unbeaten run while also ending their concerning winless streak in the process.

