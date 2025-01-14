West Ham entertain Fulham in the Premier League tonight and with that in mind, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today and take full advantage of a wide range of Premier League free bets, plus be sure of getting the very best and latest West Ham United versus Fulham odds and offers, ahead of this midweek clash.

West Ham United v Fulham Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Tuesday 14th January 2025

West Ham United were sent packing from the FA Cup at the weekend, courtesy of a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, while Fulham thumped Championship side Watford in their third-round clash.

First Premier League game

West Ham United took the lead against Aston Villa in their weekend FA Cup third round clash, however Unai Emery’s side found the net twice in just five minutes in the second half, thus turning the game around and ultimately securing for themselves a place in the fourth round of the competition. With no European football to distract them this season, West Ham can now focus solely on their league campaign and new boss Graham Potter will be in charge for his first Premier League game as Hammers manager when city rivals Fulham come to town tonight. The Hammers have suffered defeat in their last two league outings – against Liverpool and Manchester City – with nine goals conceded along the way, while they currently reside in 14th position in the league standings with their 20 matches returning 23 points.

Champions League berths

Fulham last lost a Premier League game on 23rd November when they finished second best to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage, however they currently sit just six points and five positions adrift of the Champions League berths. The Cottagers thrashed Championship outfit Watford 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup in their last outing and they will be aiming for another win tonight, ahead of a trip to the King Power Stadium this coming weekend. On their travels, Fulham have lost just twice in nine league outings this term and they will be up against a Hammers outfit which have thus far won just three at home in the top-flight.

Issues in attack

Nine of Fulham’s twenty league outings have ended in stalemate this term but West Ham are having issues in attack, therefore we envisage the visitors edging their way to success in what promises to be an evenly-fought affair in East London tonight.

Back Fulham to win 2-1 at best odds of 9/1