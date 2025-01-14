Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford for their midweek Premier League outing on Thursday evening and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers and be certain of getting the very best Manchester United versus Southampton odds and latest Premier League free bet offers ahead of this clash.

Manchester United v Southampton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 16th January 2025

Manchester United will look to extend their unbeaten run across competitions to three games when they entertain Premier League strugglers Southampton on Thursday evening.

Spoils shared

Having lost three Premier League games on the bounce without scoring a single goal, Manchester United upped their game against title favourites Liverpool and forced Arne Slot’s troops to settle for a share of the spoils in their opening game of 2025. On the back of this stalemate, the Red Devils edged past a toothless Arsenal side in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, a penalty shoot-out being needed to separate the two sides.

Mountain to climb

Nevertheless, with just six wins from their twenty league outings, Ruben Amorim’s men sit firmly in the bottom half of the Premier League table with five points separating them from tenth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and eleven points separating them from the top six in the standings. Indeed, the Red Devils are just seven points clear of the relegation zone and while few believe that they will drop down into the Championship, the reality is that the side have a huge mountain to climb in order to place themselves in contention for a European berth.

Pushover

It would be unfair to say that Southampton will be a pushover for Manchester United but given the Saints’ form this season, it’s hard to envisage the visitors returning home from Old Trafford with anything for their troubles. The Red Devils may be far from their best right now but Southampton have been very much out of their depth in the top-flight following their promotion from the Championship at the end of last season.

Main priority

The south-coast side have won just one of their twenty league outings with a mere twelve goals scored along the way and while they welcomed a return to winning ways when thumping Swansea City 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend, their main priority will be Premier League survival.The Saints sit a full ten points away from safety however, and the likelihood is that Amorim’s troops will inflict yet more misery on the visitors and further condemn them to what is now looking like inevitable relegation straight back to the second tier.

