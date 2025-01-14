Newcastle United entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an ideal time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites and claim the very best Newcastle United versus Wolverhampton Wanderers odds and latest Premier League free bet offers.

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 15th January 2025

Both Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers managed to avoid an FA Cup against lower-league opposition in the third round over the weekend, however a tougher assignment awaits both when they do battle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

Trophy drought

Newcastle United now have two chances of ending a trophy drought stretching back almost seven decades, Eddie Howe’s men in a strong position for a place in the EFL Cup Final and preparing for an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with League One side Birmingham City next month. After showing a ruthless streak against a wasteful Arsenal in the EFL Cup last week, the Magpies made hard work of their win over Bromley at the weekend with Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon and Will Oscula replying to a shock opener from the East London outfit. As well as their cup exploits, Howe’s troops are still a consideration for a Champions League berth with just a single point and one position separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea, thanks to wins in each of their last five league outings.

Most entertaining

Statistically speaking, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been the most entertaining Premier League side this term with a division-high total of 76 goals, 45 of these being scored against them. Indeed each of the Old Gold’s twenty league outings this season have contained at least two goals and this was also the case when the West Midlands side overcame Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the FA Cup at the weekend. There are bigger fish to fry for Vitor Pereira’s troops however and they will be eager to continue in winning ways against a Magpies side against which Wolves have failed to triumph since October 2021.

Worst defensive record

Newcastle United have avoided defeat in their last six meetings with Wolves and the visitors could suffer defeat against the Magpies twice in one league campaign for the very first time in 119 years. The fitness of a couple of Newcastle’s principal attacking threats may give the visitors hope that they can manage something here but Wolves have the worst defensive record in the top-flight this term and the hosts have our vote to extend their excellent winning run to nine games.

