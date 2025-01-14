It’s North London derby time on Wednesday evening as Arsenal welcome arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium, therefore now is a great time to add to the excitement by registering with of our featured UK betting sites and claiming the very best Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur odds, as well as a range of Premier League free bet bonuses.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 15th January 2025

Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to see off non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup third round at the weekend and they will be in for a tough assignment when they face arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Toothless

It’s fair to say that the walls of the once almost-impregnable Emirates fortress have came crumbling down in recent weeks, the Gunners following up a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg with an equally disheartening defeat to Manchester United (5-3 after penalties) in the third round of the FA Cup last time out. These toothless attacking displays don’t bode well ahead of the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening, however Mikel Arteta has publicly backed his troops to get themselves out of the mire and avoid suffering three straight defeats for the first time since January 2024. Defeat against Spurs could leave the Gunners nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool (should the Reds beat Nottingham Forest), having played one game more than Arne Slot’s men and this should be incentive enough for an improved showing here.

Sorry performance

Nevertheless, the Gunners have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League outings at the Emirates Stadium and they could well ask advice from Tamworth about how to keep Tottenham Hotspur at bay for a full 90 minutes. Spurs put in a truly sorry performance against National League side Tamworth at the Lamb Ground after being held to a goal-less draw after 90 minutes. The Premier League side managed three goals in extra time however and the non-league outfit were denied the chance to take a replay back to the Tottenham Stadium on account of the FA’s decision to end replays at this stage of the competition.

Derby delirium

Having collected just a single point from their last four Premier League outings, Spurs sit in the bottom half of the league standings and they head to the Emirates Stadium having conceded in their last 25 away league meetings with the Gunners. Indeed, the home supporters will be confident of derby delirium on Wednesday evening, despite the side’s issues in attack, and we’ll also be siding with the hosts to put the ball in the back of the net and edge themselves to three points against their local rivals.

Back Arsenal to win 1-0 at best odds of 10/1