Leicester City v Crystal Palace Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 15th January 2025

Both Leicester City and Crystal Palace managed to overcome lower league opposition and move into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the weekend, while they will both be eager for three points this week as they bid to boost their chances of avoiding the drop in the Premier League.

Multiple goals

After suffering defeat in each of their last five Premier League outings, struggling Leicester City were thoroughly impressive in their 6-2 demolition of Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend. This was Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first victory since his first match in charge back in early December, however his troops have leaked multiple goals in each of their last seven – including their weekend cup win – and this highlights where the problem lies. Indeed, Ipswich Town’s recent form has meant that the Foxes have slipped to second-bottom of the league standings and while just two points separates the East Midlands side from safety, they really cannot afford many more slip-ups in the weeks ahead.

Keep their distance

Crystal Palace sit seven points clear of Leicester City and five points above the relegation zone, however they have lost three and drawn one of their last four visits to the King Power Stadium. Nevertheless, the Eagles head into this midweek trip having gone five games without defeat on their travels and they will be desperate to keep their distance from the relegation zone.

Stalemate

While Palace have avoid defeat in their last five on the road, they have triumphed just twice during this time and we envisage another closely-fought affair here. Leicester City have been struggling to keep the goals out but they have several players capable of adding to the scoreline on Wednesday evening. On that basis, we envisage this meeting ending in stalemate with both teams adding to the scoreline.

