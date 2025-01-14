Third-placed Nottingham Forest entertain Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, therefore now is a great time to open a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can take advantage of some great Premier League offers and get the latest Nottingham Forest versus Liverpool odds and offers.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Tuesday 14th January 2025

Liverpool face what could potentially be their trickiest assignment of the season thus far in the Premier League when they test their title credentials against surprise package Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight.

Only league defeat

Liverpool responded to their controversial 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final last week by putting League Two outfit Accrington Stanley to the sword in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Arne Slot’s men scoring four without reply at Anfield in what was a one-sided encounter. Nevertheless, there’s absolutely no reason to expect the Reds’ trip to the City Ground to be a one-sided affair and with some tiredness evident in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, there’s a chance that Nottingham Forest could do the double over Liverpool, having inflicted upon them their only league defeat of the campaign thus far with a 1-0 win at Anfield in September.

Surprise package

Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of the Premier League this season and they are certainly one of the sides best placed to once again stop the Reds as they storm towards the league title. The Tricky Trees sit just six points and two positions behind Slot’s troops in the league standings and they made it seven victories on the bounce and five clean sheets in a row when brushing aside Luton Town to the tune of 2-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend. Premier League Manager of the Month, Nuno Espírito Santo, visited his former employers Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and returned home with the three points in the bag thanks to a 3-0 win, therefore he will be eager to steer his side to a joint all-time best of seven straight league wins when the Reds come to town tonight.

Run for their money

Santo’s men will give the league leaders and title favourites a run for their money tonight and while Slot’s big hitters were given a break on FA Cup weekend and should be refreshed here, we envisage the Tricky Trees continuing their amazing winning run by taking all three points here and achieving a double over the Reds.

Back Nottingham Forest to win at best odds of 22/5