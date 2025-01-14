Everton welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, where you can take advantage of the very best Everton versus Aston Villa odds and offers, ahead of this midweek clash.

Everton v Aston Villa Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 15th January 2024

Twelve years on from leaving Goodison Park, David Moyes will return to Merseyside as Everton boss for the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

David Moyes

David Moyes was appointed as replacement for Sean Dyche over the weekend and the first task given to him will be to steer his side to victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday evening. With the Toffees sitting just a single point above the drop zone and in the midst of their preparations for their third round FA Cup clash with Peterborough United which was to take place just three hours later, Sean Dyche was dismissed on Thursday afternoon. Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines subsequently steered the Toffees to a 2-0 win over the Posh in what was an unconvincing performance and Moyes will now be left to turn things around. Everton have failed to get the better of Aston Villa since 2016 with defeats in eight of their last eleven meetings, while they threw away a two-goal lead when losing to the West Midlands side in their last league meeting in September.

Dire Straits

On their travels, Aston Villa are in dire straits with defeats coming in each of their last five away from home and at least two goals conceded in every game during this run. Nevertheless the visitors have reason to be optimistic ahead of their trip to Merseyside on Wednesday evening, given that they have been unbeaten in each of their last five visits to this venue with three wins and two draws. Despite their poor away form, Villa are still in the mix for a Champions League place with just four points separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea as things stand, while back-to-back wins over Leicester City and West Ham United (FA Cup) hold them in good stead ahead of their midweek trip.

Familiar habits

Moyes has had little time to prepare for this match and the old familiar habits will likely emerge here, despite expectation being high. As far as Unai Emery is concerned, he will be happy to see his side’s losing run on the road come to an end in any way possible at Goodison Park and as such, we envisage a cagey affair ending with the spoils being shared.

Back a goal-less draw at best odds of 9/1