Champions League Odds & Previews: 21st and 22nd January 2025

Five British sides are looking to progress in this season’s Champions League and with just games left to play in the league phase of the competition, things are hotting up.

There are just two rounds of fixtures left to play in the league phase of the new-look Champions League and the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Celtic will all be looking to claim maximum points in Round Seven.

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

Monaco v Aston Villa – 5:45pm

Aston Villa enjoyed an excellent start to this season’s Champions League campaign with the Weest Midlands side sitting comfortably in fifth position in the standings with just two games left to play. Having won four of their six games in the tournament, can Villa make it past Monaco in their penultimate outing in the league phase tonight?

Liverpool v Lille – 8pm

Liverpool sit three points clear at the summit of the 36-team Champions League table and it is expected that Arne Slot’s men will remain in pole position by making light work of Lille in tonight’s encounter at Anfield.

Wednesday, 22nd January 2025

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb – 8pm

Arsenal sit third in the Champions League table after six rounds of fixtures and they will be confident of seeing of Dinamo Zagreb when the two sides go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

PSG v Manchester City – 8pm

PSG and Manchester City have both struggled to get off the mark in this season’s Champions League but we envisage Manchester City having the edge when the two sides lock horns in the French capital on Wednesday evening.

Celtic v Young Boys – 8pm

Celtic have lost just once in the Champions League thus far this season although they have tasted victory in just two of their six outings in the competition. Nevertheless, the Hoops are fancied to get the better of a Young Boys outfit which sit pointless at the foot of the league table.

