The penultimate race on the Day Four card at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival is the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase and you can enjoy some excellent promotions on this race, courtesy of leading bookmaker William Hill today.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Festival Hunters’ Chase Preview – 4:40pm

The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase 2025: The Amateurs’ Gold Cup

As the 2025 Cheltenham Festival draws to a close, the penultimate race on Day Four is the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase. Scheduled for 4:40 PM, this race is often dubbed the “Amateurs’ Gold Cup,” showcasing the finest hunter chasers and their amateur jockeys over the same demanding course and distance as the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

A Brief Canter Through History

Established in 1904, the Hunters’ Chase has long been a platform for amateur riders to shine on the grand stage of Cheltenham. Notable past winners include Grittar, who went on to win the Grand National in 1982, and more recently, Billaway, who clinched victory in 2022 after two consecutive runner-up finishes.

The 2025 Contenders: A Closer Look

This year’s lineup is as eclectic as a box of assorted chocolates—each horse bringing its unique flavor to the mix. Here’s an in-depth look at the leading contenders, their quirks, and the odds that have punters buzzing:

Angels Dawn (3/1 Favourite)

Trainer: Sam Curling Jockey: P.A. King Form: 73F-11



Profile: Angels Dawn has been soaring through the hunter chase ranks, with a string of impressive performances that have cemented her status as the favourite. Her recent victory at Thurles showcased her stamina and jumping prowess, making her a formidable contender.

Strengths: Consistent form, proven stamina, and a sharp turn of foot.

Weaknesses: Limited experience at Cheltenham; the undulating track could pose a new challenge.

Its On The Line (7/2)

Trainer: Emmet Mullins Jockey: Derek O’Connor Form: 21-123



Profile: Living up to his name, Its On The Line has been toeing the line between brilliance and unpredictability. A recent win at Leopardstown demonstrated his class, but his tendency to make the odd jumping error keeps punters on their toes.

Strengths: High cruising speed and the experience of top amateur jockey Derek O’Connor.

Weaknesses: Occasional lapses in jumping concentration; Cheltenham’s fences won’t forgive mistakes.

Willitgoahead (8/1)

Trainer: Gordon Elliott Jockey: J.L. Scallan Form: -11121



Profile: Recently acquired by Gordon Elliott for Bective Stud, Willitgoahead has been making waves in point-to-points and hunter chases. His consistent form and the backing of a top trainer make him an intriguing prospect.

Strengths: Consistent performances and now under the tutelage of a leading trainer.

Weaknesses: Transitioning to a new yard can be challenging; how he adapts will be crucial.

Ryehill (9/1)

Trainer: Ross O’Sullivan Jockey: L.P. Shanahan Form: 21-421



Profile: Ryehill has been the dark horse of the season, quietly accumulating impressive performances. His ability to handle various ground conditions makes him a versatile contender.

Strengths: Versatility and a strong finishing kick.

Weaknesses: Lack of experience in large-field races; the hustle and bustle of Cheltenham could be a new test.

Tactical Play: How Will the Race Unfold?

The Hunters’ Chase is often a tactical affair, with the unique dynamics of amateur riders adding an extra layer of unpredictability:

Likely Front-Runners: Willitgoahead and Ryehill have shown tendencies to race prominently, likely setting a fair pace to test their rivals’ stamina.

and have shown tendencies to race prominently, likely setting a fair pace to test their rivals’ stamina. Midfield Stalkers: Angels Dawn and Its On The Line are expected to settle in mid-division, conserving energy for a decisive move in the latter stages.

and are expected to settle in mid-division, conserving energy for a decisive move in the latter stages. Hold-Up Runners: Some outsiders may adopt patient tactics, hoping to pick off tiring horses up the demanding Cheltenham hill.

Course and Conditions: The Cheltenham Factor

Cheltenham’s undulating terrain and stiff fences provide a stern examination:

Ground Conditions: As of Friday, 14th March 2025, the going is anticipated to be good to soft, ideal for most runners. However, any significant rainfall could soften the ground, favouring proven stayers.

As of Friday, 14th March 2025, the going is anticipated to be good to soft, ideal for most runners. However, any significant rainfall could soften the ground, favouring proven stayers. The Cheltenham Hill: The final climb has been the undoing of many; horses with proven stamina and the ability to find extra under pressure will have an advantage.

Market Movers & Betting Picture: Who’s Hot?

The Hunters’ Chase betting market has seen notable activity:

Angels Dawn – 3/1 (Solid favourite, with consistent support from punters.)

Its On The Line – 7/2 (Steady backing, reflecting confidence in his class.)

Willitgoahead – 8/1 (Interest piqued following the change to Gordon Elliott’s yard.)

Ryehill – 9/1 (Each-way support growing, with punters eyeing his versatility.)

Trainer Trends: Who Holds the Key to Victory?

Success in the Hunters’ Chase often hinges on the expertise of trainers experienced in preparing horses for amateur contests:

Gordon Elliott: A powerhouse in National Hunt racing, Elliott’s acquisition of Willitgoahead signals intent. His ability to ready a horse for a big occasion is undeniable. If Willitgoahead adapts quickly to Elliott’s training methods, he could pose a real threat to the favourites.

A powerhouse in National Hunt racing, Elliott’s acquisition of signals intent. His ability to ready a horse for a big occasion is undeniable. If Willitgoahead adapts quickly to Elliott’s training methods, he could pose a real threat to the favourites. Emmet Mullins: A trainer who excels at landing gambles in big festival races, Mullins has plotted many a winning campaign for his horses. Its On The Line has been steadily improving, and with a top amateur jockey in Derek O’Connor, this is a combination that demands respect.

A trainer who excels at landing gambles in big festival races, Mullins has plotted many a winning campaign for his horses. Its On The Line has been steadily improving, and with a top amateur jockey in Derek O’Connor, this is a combination that demands respect. Sam Curling: The lesser-known name in this field, but Angels Dawn has been flying high under his guidance. Curling’s patience with the mare has paid dividends, and now she is in the form of her life heading into Cheltenham.

The lesser-known name in this field, but Angels Dawn has been flying high under his guidance. Curling’s patience with the mare has paid dividends, and now she is in the form of her life heading into Cheltenham. Ross O’Sullivan: Often an underrated trainer, O’Sullivan’s Ryehill is a lively outsider. The gelding has been running well in hunter chases, and his each-way claims are worth considering.

Tactics & Race Analysis: Who Will Come Out on Top?

The Hunters’ Chase is often a true test of stamina and jumping ability. With 22 fences to clear and the famous Cheltenham hill looming at the finish, only the toughest competitors will prevail.

How Will the Race Be Run?

Early Pace: Willitgoahead and Ryehill are likely to go forward, setting a strong gallop to test the stamina of their rivals.

Willitgoahead and Ryehill are likely to go forward, setting a strong gallop to test the stamina of their rivals. Mid-Race Moves: Angels Dawn and Its On The Line will look to track the leaders, waiting for the right moment to pounce.

Angels Dawn and Its On The Line will look to track the leaders, waiting for the right moment to pounce. Final Push: Expect a battle up the hill. Those who have energy left in the tank will come out on top—Cheltenham demands heart as much as talent.

Key Sections of the Race

📍 Fence 15 – The Open Ditch – The race can be won or lost here. A good jump at this crucial stage keeps a horse in contention, while a blunder can end hopes in an instant.

📍 The Final Turn – This is where the serious contenders emerge. Horses with stamina kick on, while others falter.

📍 The Cheltenham Hill – Who has enough left in the tank? The strongest stayers thrive as the leaders battle exhaustion.

Final Predictions: Who Takes the Trophy?

🏆 Most Likely Winner: Angels Dawn (3/1) – The favourite for a reason. Has the best form, jumps well, and will stay every yard of the trip.

🎯 Best Each-Way Bet: Its On The Line (7/2) – A classy contender under the guidance of Emmet Mullins, and Derek O’Connor’s experience could be crucial.

⚠️ Dark Horse: Willitgoahead (8/1) – Gordon Elliott factor makes this one very interesting. If he improves further, he could run a massive race.

💰 Lively Outsider: Ryehill (9/1) – Well-backed each-way selection. If he can stay with the leaders, he could grab a place at generous odds.

Conclusion: The Amateurs Take Centre Stage

The St. James’s Place Hunters’ Chase is always an entertaining spectacle. With big names, bold front-runners, and late closers, this year’s edition promises to be another classic.

Will Angels Dawn soar? Can Its On The Line prove he’s ready for the big occasion? Or will Gordon Elliott’s gamble on Willitgoahead pay off?

One thing’s for sure—expect thrills, spills, and a finish to remember!