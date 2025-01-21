Liverpool will be aiming to keep their perfect record in the Champions League intact when they entertain Lille at Anfield this evening, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites and getting hold of the very best Liverpool versus Lille Champions League odds and latest free bets offers.

Liverpool v Lille Champions League Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Tuesday 21st January 2025

Liverpool’s narrow victory over Girona last month ensured that their perfect record in the Champions League remained intact, however can they continue in a similar fashion when they entertain Lille at Anfield this evening?

Mixed form

Given that they faced no less than eight shots from within the penalty box, Liverpool could consider themselves lucky to maintain a clean sheet against Girona last month. Nevertheless, Arne Slot’s troops are the only side in the competition yet to drop points and they sit three points clear at the top of the table after six rounds of fixtures. The Reds are already assured of a place in the last-sixteen play-offs at the very least, however just one more point will ensure that they claim one of the eight qualification spots although they could suffer defeat in their last two and still make it through. While Liverpool have conceded just one goal thus far in the tournament, their form of late across competitions has been mixed with their last five outings returning two wins, two draws and one defeat, however at Anfield they are unbeaten in their last thirteen and they look good to edge their way to victory this evening.

Fervent home support

Lille edged past Sturm Graz to the tune of 3-2 in their last outing in the Champions League and after six rounds of fixtures they sit in eighth position in the standings. Across competitions, the French side are unbeaten in 21 games with twelve wins along the way, while they have avoided defeat on their travels in eleven outings. Nevertheless, while the visitors can pose Liverpool significant challenges tonight, a fervent home support may be enough to see a somewhat disjointed Liverpool over the line and ensure that they remain clear at the summit of the table.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 7/4