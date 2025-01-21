PSG entertain Manchester City in what promises to be a thrilling Champions League encounter on Wednesday evening, therefore why not add to the excitement of this midweek clash by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you may avail yourself of the very best Paris Saint-Germain versus Manchester City odds and latest Champions League free bet offers.

PSG v Manchester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 22nd January 2025

Before the start of this season’s Champions League campaign, the clash between PSG and Man City would have been perceived as something of a dead rubber, however following disappointing starts the game has taken on huge importance.

Tougher draws

Paris Saint-Germain managed their second win of this season’s Champions League when beating Red Bull Salzburg in their most recent outing in the tournament, however Luis Enrique’s troops remain outside the top 24 in the league standings with a mere seven points taken from six rounds of fixtures. Should they wish to make it into the play-offs, then PSG will need an absolute minimum of four points from their remaining two games, defeat on Wednesday evening leaving matters out of their hands prior to their meeting with Stuttgart. In fairness, PSG were handed one of the tougher draws in the competition, the side up against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, as well as midweek opponents Manchester City. Nevertheless, taking just a single point against all three ahead of their meeting with Pep Guardiola’s men is still hugely disappointing.

Back on track

Man City have also endured a thoroughly miserable European campaign thus far, although while their domestic campaign saw a huge drop in form, they look to be back on track with their last five games returning four wins. Nevertheless, having lost just three of 28 games away from home in the Champions League, City have suffered defeat in each of their last two away from the Etihad Stadium with defeats coming at Sporting Lisbon and Juventus, thus damaging the side’s chances of making it through.

Formidable opponent

That said, there’s every indication that Pep Guardiola’s troops have rediscovered their stride and as such, they will prove to be a formidable opponent here. Victory on Wednesday evening would effectively guarantee them a place in the play-offs with one match to spare and while PSG will be a tough nut to crack on home soil, we envisage City being a level above all of the home side’s opponents thus far.

