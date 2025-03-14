The closing race at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival is the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and you can enjoy some excellent promotions on this race, courtesy of leading bookmaker William Hill today.

Cheltenham Festival 2025: Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle Preview – 5:20pm

As the 2025 Cheltenham Festival draws to a close, racing enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the final event: the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, scheduled for 5:20 PM on March 14th. This race, established in 2009 to honor the legendary trainer Martin Pipe, offers conditional jockeys a prestigious platform to showcase their talents.

A Brief Stroll Down Memory Lane

Before delving into this year’s contenders, let’s indulge in a light-hearted reflection on the race’s history. Over the years, the Martin Pipe has been a launchpad for future stars. Horses like Sir Des Champs and Iroko have graced its turf, with Galopin Des Champs being perhaps the most illustrious alumnus. His subsequent dominance in the Gold Cup has left many pondering: is there a secret “Galopin” potion in the Martin Pipe water troughs?

The 2025 Line-Up: A Quartet of Quirkiness

This year’s race features a fascinating mix of equine talent. Let’s meet the four frontrunners:

Kopeck De Mee (9/4)

Trainer : Willie Mullins Jockey : Aidan Kelly Form : 3211-1



Kopeck De Mee, the French import, has been the talk of the town. With a hat-trick of wins across the Channel, he’s been handed a seemingly lenient handicap mark of 136. Rumor has it that Willie Mullins has been seen practicing his French, perhaps to better communicate with his new star. The horse’s name, reminiscent of Russian currency, has punters wondering if he’ll pay dividends.

Taponthego (7/1)

Trainer : Henry de Bromhead Jockey : Mike O’Connor Form : 21233



Taponthego’s consistent form suggests a horse that’s always in a hurry. Perhaps he’s trying to live up to his name, tapping into every opportunity to finish at the forefront. Under the guidance of Henry de Bromhead, he’s been knocking on the door, and many believe it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through.

Wodhooh (15/2)

Trainer : Gordon Elliott Jockey : Danny Gilligan Form : 11111-1



Wodhooh’s impeccable record reads like a binary code of victories. Some say his name sounds like an expression of surprise, which is fitting given his habit of leaving competitors astounded. Gordon Elliott’s protégé has been on a winning spree, and fans are eager to see if he can continue his flawless streak.

East India Express (8/1)

Trainer : Nicky Henderson Jockey : Freddie Gordon Form : 42U-11



With a name suggesting speed and exotic journeys, East India Express has been on a rapid ascent. Nicky Henderson’s charge has shown a flair for the dramatic, with performances that keep spectators on the edge of their seats. One can’t help but wonder if he enjoys a post-race cup of chai.

The Trainers: Masters of Their Craft

Willie Mullins : Often referred to as the “Maestro of Closutton,” Mullins has a knack for turning potential into prowess. His decision to bring Kopeck De Mee to Cheltenham has tongues wagging and bookmakers adjusting their odds.

: Often referred to as the “Maestro of Closutton,” Mullins has a knack for turning potential into prowess. His decision to bring Kopeck De Mee to Cheltenham has tongues wagging and bookmakers adjusting their odds. Henry de Bromhead : With a reputation for nurturing top-tier talent, de Bromhead’s handling of Taponthego has been exemplary. His horses often reflect his calm demeanor, though Taponthego’s urgency might suggest he’s missed a few relaxation sessions.

: With a reputation for nurturing top-tier talent, de Bromhead’s handling of Taponthego has been exemplary. His horses often reflect his calm demeanor, though Taponthego’s urgency might suggest he’s missed a few relaxation sessions. Gordon Elliott : A trainer with a treasure trove of accolades, Elliott’s stewardship of Wodhooh has been nothing short of stellar. Some say he has the Midas touch; others believe he simply whispers motivational quotes to his horses.

: A trainer with a treasure trove of accolades, Elliott’s stewardship of Wodhooh has been nothing short of stellar. Some say he has the Midas touch; others believe he simply whispers motivational quotes to his horses. Nicky Henderson: A stalwart of the racing world, Henderson’s experience is rivaled only by his enthusiasm. East India Express is the latest in a long line of his success stories, and many anticipate another chapter being written at Cheltenham.

The Jockeys: Young Guns with Old Souls

Aidan Kelly : Partnering with Kopeck De Mee, Kelly’s rise in the ranks has been meteoric. His calm under pressure and tactical acumen make him a formidable competitor.

: Partnering with Kopeck De Mee, Kelly’s rise in the ranks has been meteoric. His calm under pressure and tactical acumen make him a formidable competitor. Mike O’Connor : With a name that sounds like he could double as a detective in a noir film, O’Connor’s partnership with Taponthego has been a study in synergy. His ability to gauge pace and position is commendable.

: With a name that sounds like he could double as a detective in a noir film, O’Connor’s partnership with Taponthego has been a study in synergy. His ability to gauge pace and position is commendable. Danny Gilligan : Riding the wave of Wodhooh’s success, Gilligan’s confidence is palpable. His penchant for making decisive moves at critical junctures has earned him respect and admiration.

: Riding the wave of Wodhooh’s success, Gilligan’s confidence is palpable. His penchant for making decisive moves at critical junctures has earned him respect and admiration. Freddie Gordon: Guiding East India Express, Gordon has demonstrated a knack for bringing the best out of his mounts. If East India Express needs an extra push in the final furlong, expect Gordon to produce a ride worthy of the history books—or at least a spirited mention in the Racing Post.

Race Dynamics: How Might It Unfold?

Picture the scene: the conditional jockeys, a mix of nerves and steely determination, are mounted and ready. The Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle, often a tactical puzzle, is set to be run at a relentless pace. But how might it all play out?

The Early Pacesetters

Expect Taponthego to live up to his name and attempt to steal an early lead. De Bromhead’s charge is known for his front-running enthusiasm, and with the sharp-eyed Mike O’Connor in the saddle, there’s every chance they’ll try to stretch the field early. East India Express may also travel prominently, keen to chug along at a pace befitting his railway-inspired moniker.

Expect Taponthego to live up to his name and attempt to steal an early lead. De Bromhead’s charge is known for his front-running enthusiasm, and with the sharp-eyed Mike O’Connor in the saddle, there’s every chance they’ll try to stretch the field early. East India Express may also travel prominently, keen to chug along at a pace befitting his railway-inspired moniker. The Midfield Stalkers

Kopeck De Mee is likely to sit in the middle of the pack, with Aidan Kelly ensuring his mount doesn’t do too much too soon. Willie Mullins has perfected the art of getting his Cheltenham runners to peak at precisely the right moment, and a steady ride should suit this improving gelding.

Kopeck De Mee is likely to sit in the middle of the pack, with Aidan Kelly ensuring his mount doesn’t do too much too soon. Willie Mullins has perfected the art of getting his Cheltenham runners to peak at precisely the right moment, and a steady ride should suit this improving gelding. The Hold-Up Horse

Then we have Wodhooh, the Elliott-trained enigma, who is known for finishing his races like a rocket-propelled sheepdog chasing a runaway lamb. Danny Gilligan will almost certainly keep him tucked away in the rear guard, biding his time before unleashing his customary late charge.

With the pace likely to be relentless, stamina and a well-timed finishing kick will be crucial. Many a hopeful has gone too soon in this race, only to be swallowed up by those with more left in the tank.

Final Verdict:

✅ Winner: Kopeck De Mee (9/4) – We envisage class prevailing here and Mullins’ charge justifying favouritism in this 2025 Cheltenham Festival closer.

🥈 Runner-up: Wodhooh (15/2) – Will likely push all the way and come close.

🥉 Third: East India Express (8/1) – Will run a mighty race, but might struggle on the hill.

❌ Unlucky Loser: Taponthego (7/1) – Will likely set a scorching pace but run out of fuel late on.

For those who followed the market and backed Kopeck De Mee, will it be time to celebrate responsibly (or irresponsibly, depending on the size of your winnings)? If you had Wodhooh each-way, you may well be smug at your cleverness. Meanwhile, those who have lumped on Taponthego will likely see their choice give them a thrilling run for their money, until the hill.