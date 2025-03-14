Cheltenham Festival 2025: Day Four Results & Review

Winners and losers for Day Four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

We take a look at the winners and losers on the fourth and final day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

1:20pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle

Final Result:

🥇 Poniros (100/1)

🥈 Lulamba (11/4)

🥉 East India Dock (5/4F)

The 2025 JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham will be remembered as one of the most astonishing upsets in recent racing history. Poniros, a 100/1 outsider trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr., defied all expectations to clinch victory. The gelding surged past the leading contenders, including Nicky Henderson’s Lulamba and the favourite, East India Dock, to secure a memorable win.

Race Overview

The Triumph Hurdle, a Grade 1 race restricted to four-year-old juvenile hurdlers, is traditionally the opening event on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. This year’s edition featured a competitive field of 18 runners, with the going described as good to soft, soft in places. The pre-race discussions were dominated by the leading contenders, particularly East India Dock and Lulamba, both of whom had shown impressive form leading up to the festival.

Pre-Race Expectations

East India Dock, trained by James Owen and ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, entered the race as the 5/4 favourite. The gelding had previously showcased his potential with dominant performances, including a notable victory in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham on 25th January 2025. His consistent form and familiarity with the course made him the horse to beat.

Lulamba, under the guidance of Nicky Henderson and with Nico de Boinville in the saddle, was another strong contender.The gelding had impressed on his British debut at Ascot in January, leading to high expectations for his performance at Cheltenham. Henderson, with a record seven Triumph Hurdle victories, was optimistic about Lulamba’s chances, especially after the unfortunate withdrawal of another of his top prospects, Palladium, earlier in the week.

Poniros, on the other hand, was largely overlooked by punters and analysts alike. The gelding had a modest flat racing career before transitioning to hurdles. His previous performances had not hinted at the potential for such a remarkable victory, making his starting price of 100/1 reflective of the low expectations surrounding him.

The Race Unfolds

As the race commenced, the atmosphere was electric, with the stands filled with eager spectators. The early stages saw Mondo Man and Blue Lemons taking prominent positions, setting a steady pace. As the field approached the penultimate hurdle, Lulamba and East India Dock were neck and neck, both jockeys urging their mounts forward in anticipation of a final sprint to the finish.

At this critical juncture, Poniros, who had been patiently ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr., began to make significant headway.Navigating through the pack with remarkable agility, Poniros approached the final hurdle with increasing momentum.Clearing it seamlessly, he unleashed a powerful burst of speed, overtaking both Lulamba and East India Dock in the final strides to claim an unexpected and sensational victory.

Post-Race Reactions

The Cheltenham crowd was left in awe as Poniros crossed the finish line first. Trainer Willie Mullins, no stranger to festival success, expressed his astonishment and delight at the outcome. He acknowledged that Poniros had been a late addition to his festival team and had exceeded all expectations with this performance.

Jockey Jonjo O’Neill Jr. was equally elated, describing the win as a career-defining moment. He praised Poniros’s tenacity and responsiveness, noting that the gelding had given his all when it mattered most.

Connections of Lulamba and East India Dock were gracious in defeat. Nicky Henderson commended Poniros’s performance and expressed optimism about Lulamba’s future prospects, suggesting that the experience would serve as valuable learning for the young hurdler. James Owen, while disappointed, acknowledged that East India Dock had faced stiff competition and vowed to return stronger in future races.

Poniros: From Obscurity to Triumph

Poniros’s journey to Triumph Hurdle glory is a testament to the unpredictable nature of horse racing. Bred by AMO Racing Limited, Poniros began his career on the flat under trainer Ralph Beckett. Despite showing early promise, his performances were largely unremarkable, leading to a transition to hurdling under the tutelage of Willie Mullins.

The decision to enter Poniros in the Triumph Hurdle was considered ambitious, given his lack of notable form over hurdles. However, the gelding’s performance at Cheltenham demonstrated a remarkable improvement, showcasing his adaptability and resilience. This victory not only defied the odds but also highlighted the potential for horses to develop and excel under the right conditions and guidance.

Implications for Future Races

Poniros’s unexpected victory has significant implications for future juvenile hurdle races. His performance will likely prompt trainers and owners to reconsider the potential of overlooked horses, emphasizing the importance of patience and strategic placement. For Poniros, this win opens up opportunities to compete at higher levels, with potential entries in prestigious races such as the Champion Hurdle in the coming seasons.

Conclusion

The 2025 JCB Triumph Hurdle will be remembered as a race that epitomized the unpredictability and excitement of horse racing. Poniros’s triumph at 100/1 odds serves as a reminder that in the world of racing, anything is possible. This remarkable story adds another chapter to the rich history of the Cheltenham Festival, inspiring trainers, jockeys, and racing enthusiasts alike to believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within every racehorse.

2pm – William Hill County Handicap Hurdle

Final Result:

🥇 Kargese (3/1F)

🥈 Ndaawi (25/1)

🥉 Absurde (5/1)

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival’s fourth day featured the highly anticipated William Hill County Handicap Hurdle at 2:00 PM, a race that not only showcased top-tier hurdling talent but also underscored the dominance of trainer Willie Mullins.Kargese, the 16/5 favourite, clinched victory under the skilled guidance of jockey Paul Townend. The race further highlighted Mullins’ prowess, with his other trainees, Absurde and Ethical Diamond, securing third and fourth places, respectively. Ndaawi, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, delivered a commendable performance to finish second.

Pre-Race Build-Up

The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle, a Grade 3 event, is renowned for its competitiveness, often attracting a large field of seasoned hurdlers. This year’s edition was no exception, with 26 runners lining up under good-to-soft conditions.The spotlight was firmly on Kargese, whose consistent performances had positioned him as the race favourite. Notably, Kargese had previously finished second to State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle, highlighting his calibre.

Another focal point was Absurde, the previous year’s winner, aiming to replicate his success. Despite carrying a higher weight this year, his familiarity with the course and proven track record made him a formidable contender.

Ndaawi, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, entered the race as a 20/1 outsider. Although not among the favourites, his previous performances indicated potential for an upset.

Race Dynamics and Outcome

As the race commenced, the early pace was set by Our Champ and Spirit D’aunou, who led the field past the stands amidst enthusiastic cheers from the spectators. Kargese, under Paul Townend, was keen and well-positioned, reflecting his readiness to capitalise on any opportunity.

Approaching the third-last hurdle, Kargese showcased his jumping prowess, taking the hurdle smoothly and positioning himself prominently. As the field ascended the hill, Kargese and Hansard were in close contention, with Kargese displaying an impressive turn of foot as they began the descent.

In the final stages, Kargese asserted his dominance, pulling away from the field. Ndaawi made a valiant effort to challenge but ultimately had to settle for second place. Absurde, despite carrying a heavier weight, demonstrated resilience to secure third, while Ethical Diamond completed the Mullins-trained quartet by finishing fourth.

Post-Race Reflections

Kargese’s victory not only affirmed his status as the race favourite but also highlighted his potential for higher-grade competitions. His performance suggested that he possesses the class and stamina required for more prestigious races in the future.

Ndaawi’s second-place finish was commendable, especially given his outsider status. His performance indicated that he could be a horse to watch in upcoming handicap hurdles, particularly if he continues to progress under the training of Gordon Elliott.

Absurde’s attempt to defend his title was admirable. Carrying a higher weight than the previous year, he still managed to secure a place, underscoring his consistency and tenacity. Ethical Diamond’s fourth-place finish added to Willie Mullins’ remarkable achievement of having three horses in the top four, reflecting the depth of talent within his stable.

Trainer and Jockey Insights

Willie Mullins’ dominance in this year’s County Handicap Hurdle was evident, with three of his horses finishing in the top four. Mullins has long been a formidable force at the Cheltenham Festival, and this race further cemented his reputation as a master trainer. His ability to prepare multiple horses to peak at the right time is a testament to his expertise and strategic acumen.

Paul Townend, aboard Kargese, delivered a masterclass in race riding. His tactical nous and calm demeanour under pressure were instrumental in securing the victory. Townend’s partnership with Mullins has yielded numerous successes, and their collaboration continues to be a dominant force in National Hunt racing.

Race Analysis

The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle is often characterised by its fast pace and large fields, making it a challenging race for both horses and jockeys. This year’s edition was no different, with a strong early pace set by the front-runners.

Kargese’s ability to travel comfortably behind the leaders and make his move at the right moment was crucial. His jumping was fluent throughout, and he showed a decisive turn of foot when it mattered most. Ndaawi’s performance was also noteworthy; he stayed on strongly in the closing stages, suggesting that a step up in trip could be beneficial in the future.

Absurde’s third-place finish, despite carrying a higher weight, demonstrated his resilience and consistency. Ethical Diamond’s fourth-place effort added to the remarkable achievement of Willie Mullins, showcasing the depth of talent within his stable.

Historical Context

The County Handicap Hurdle has a rich history, with many winners going on to achieve further success in higher-grade races. Notable past winners include Rooster Booster, who won the race in 2002 before going on to win the Champion Hurdle the following year. Kargese’s victory places him in esteemed company, and connections will be hopeful that he can emulate some of the past winners’ achievements.

Future Implications

Kargese’s performance suggests that he could be a contender for Grade 1 hurdles in the future. His blend of speed, stamina, and jumping ability makes him a versatile performer, capable of competing at the highest level. Races such as the Champion Hurdle or the Aintree Hurdle could be potential targets for him.

Ndaawi’s run indicates that he is on an upward trajectory.

2:40pm – Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

Final Result:

🥇 Dinoblue (6/4F)

🥈 Brides Hill (9/2)

🥉 Shecouldbeanything (12/1)

The third contest on the final day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival’s featured the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at 2:40 PM, a relatively recent addition to the Festival, having been inaugurated in 2021. This year’s edition witnessed a commanding performance by the favourite, Dinoblue, trained by Willie Mullins and expertly ridden by Mark Walsh. The mare secured victory over a competitive field, with Brides Hill, trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by Keith Donoghue, finishing second, and Shecouldbeanything, under the guidance of Gordon Elliott and jockey Danny Gillingham, claiming third place.

Race Overview

The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, officially registered as The Liberthine Mares’ Chase, is a Grade 2 contest run over a distance of 2 miles, 4 furlongs, and 127 yards. The race was introduced to the Cheltenham Festival to provide a top-level chasing opportunity exclusively for mares, enhancing the programme for female National Hunt horses. Since its inception, the race has grown in prestige, attracting high-quality fields and becoming a focal point for trainers aiming to showcase their elite mares.

Pre-Race Expectations

Dinoblue entered the race as the 6/4 favourite, a testament to her consistent performances leading up to the Festival.Trained by the illustrious Willie Mullins, who has a remarkable record at Cheltenham, expectations were high. Dinoblue had previously demonstrated her class with a notable victory in the John & Chich Fowler Memorial Chase at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day, solidifying her status as a leading contender for this event.

Brides Hill, with odds of 9/2, was another strong contender. Trained by Gavin Cromwell, who had tasted success in this race before, Brides Hill had shown commendable form throughout the season. Her versatility and resilience made her a mare to watch, and many anticipated a strong challenge from her.

Shecouldbeanything, starting at 12/1, was considered an outsider by some, but her performances under trainer Gordon Elliott had been promising. Her progression throughout the season indicated potential, and with a capable jockey in Danny Gillingham, there was optimism about her chances to make an impact.

Race Dynamics

The race unfolded under favourable conditions, with the going described as good to soft. From the outset, Dinoblue showcased her intent, settling comfortably behind the early leaders. Her jumping was fluent, and she travelled with notable ease, reflecting her status as the favourite.

Brides Hill adopted a prominent position, showcasing her customary front-running style. She set a steady pace, aiming to capitalise on her stamina and testing the resolve of her competitors.

Shecouldbeanything was positioned mid-division, with jockey Danny Gillingham ensuring she remained within striking distance of the leaders. Her jumping was assured, and she appeared to be travelling well as the race progressed.

Key Moments

As the field approached the penultimate fence, the race began to intensify. Dinoblue made a decisive move, effortlessly advancing to challenge Brides Hill for the lead. Her acceleration was impressive, and she quickly asserted her superiority.

Brides Hill attempted to respond but struggled to match the favourite’s turn of foot. She maintained her rhythm but was unable to close the gap that Dinoblue had established.

Shecouldbeanything, meanwhile, was making steady progress from the back. She navigated the final fences with confidence and began to close in on the leading pair, showcasing her staying power.

The Finish

Dinoblue approached the final fence with a clear advantage, and a clean jump sealed her victory. She galloped resolutely up the Cheltenham hill, extending her lead and crossing the finish line with authority. Her performance was a testament to her class and the astute training of Willie Mullins.

Brides Hill, despite her best efforts, was unable to reel in the winner but displayed commendable determination to secure second place. Her performance reinforced her status as a high-quality mare capable of competing at the highest level.

Shecouldbeanything continued her forward momentum to claim third place, a result that highlighted her potential and suggested that she could be a force in similar contests in the future.

Post-Race Reflections

Dinoblue’s victory was met with widespread acclaim. Jockey Mark Walsh expressed his delight, praising the mare’s jumping and responsiveness throughout the race. He noted that she had travelled exceptionally well and had plenty left in the tank when it mattered most.

Trainer Willie Mullins, adding yet another Cheltenham victory to his illustrious career, highlighted Dinoblue’s progression over the season. He acknowledged the mare’s natural talent and the hard work of his team in preparing her for this target.Mullins also hinted at future plans, suggesting that Dinoblue could be aimed at Grade 1 contests, given her performance.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Brides Hill, was gracious in defeat. He commended Dinoblue’s performance and expressed pride in his mare’s effort. Cromwell indicated that Brides Hill would be given a well-deserved break before targeting similar races in the upcoming season.

Gordon Elliott was pleased with Shecouldbeanything’s run, stating that her third-place finish was a step in the right direction. He suggested that the mare would benefit from the experience and could be a contender in future graded races.

Race Analysis

Dinoblue’s performance was characterised by her impeccable jumping and tactical versatility. Her ability to settle behind the leaders and produce a decisive turn of foot at the crucial moment was instrumental in her victory. This adaptability suggests that she could be effective over varying distances and conditions, providing connections with multiple options for future campaigns.

Brides Hill’s front-running tactics were bold, and while she ultimately could not fend off the challenge of Dinoblue, she lost nothing in defeat. Her performance reaffirmed her credentials as a top-class mare in this division. With further refinement in her race tactics, she could prove a formidable competitor in future Grade 2 and even Grade 1 races.

Shecouldbeanything’s third-place finish was an encouraging result for connections. While she was not expected to challenge for victory, her strong late run suggests that she may be better suited to a slightly longer trip. Trainer Gordon Elliott will likely explore opportunities over further distances to unlock her full potential.

Post-Race Reactions and Trainer Insights

Willie Mullins on Dinoblue:

“She was brilliant today. Mark gave her a fantastic ride, and she jumped beautifully. We’ve always thought highly of her, and she’s really matured this season. Winning here at Cheltenham is special, and she’s proven she belongs at the top level. We’ll sit down and decide where to go next, but she could have a crack at some bigger targets in the future.”

Mark Walsh on his winning ride:

“She gave me an unbelievable feel throughout the race. She was always travelling comfortably, and when I asked her to quicken, she responded instantly. Cheltenham is a tough place to win, but when you’re riding one as good as her, it makes life a little easier!”

Gavin Cromwell on Brides Hill:

“I’m delighted with her. She ran a cracking race, but Dinoblue was just too good today. Brides Hill is a tough mare, and she never gave up. We’ll freshen her up now and look at some options later in the season, possibly in Ireland.”

Gordon Elliott on Shecouldbeanything:

“She ran a great race. Danny gave her a confident ride, and she finished strongly. We might step her up in trip next time and see how she handles a longer distance. She’s improving all the time, so there’s definitely more to come.”

Race Analysis: How the Key Contenders Performed

Dinoblue (Winner, 6/4 Favourite)

✅ Jumped fluently

✅ Travelled smoothly throughout

✅ Quickened impressively before the final fence

✅ Strong up the hill, never in danger once in front

Dinoblue showed why she was the favourite. Her ability to track the pace and pounce at the perfect moment was a hallmark of a class act. She looks capable of stepping up to Grade 1 company in the future.

Brides Hill (Second, 9/2)

✅ Bold front-running effort

✅ Set a strong pace and put pressure on the field

✅ Battled bravely but outclassed by Dinoblue in the final stages

A gallant performance from Brides Hill, but she just didn’t have the extra gear to match the winner when it mattered. She remains a high-class mare and should continue to be competitive at this level.

Shecouldbeanything (Third, 12/1)

✅ Travelled well in mid-division

✅ Jumped accurately

✅ Finished strongly but never threatened the first two

A solid effort from Shecouldbeanything. She may be better over slightly further, and connections will likely look at races over 2m5f+ in the future.

Historical Context: Dinoblue Joins an Elite List of Winners

Since its inception in 2021, the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase has quickly gained prestige. Past winners such as Colreevy (2021) and Elimay (2022) have gone on to further success, and Dinoblue now joins that list of Cheltenham victors. Given her performance, she could follow in the footsteps of these previous champions by targeting bigger prizes in the future.

What’s Next for the Leading Runners?

📍 Dinoblue: Likely to be aimed at Grade 1 races. A tilt at the Punchestown Festival or Aintree Mares’ Chase is a possibility.

📍 Brides Hill: Could continue in Grade 2 company, with races in Ireland a likely next step.

📍 Shecouldbeanything: Might step up in trip, potentially targeting a Listed or Grade 3 mares’ chase over further.

Final Verdict: Another Masterclass from Mullins

Dinoblue’s victory in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase was a result of exceptional training, a well-judged ride, and a mare with undoubted class. The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has once again seen Willie Mullins assert his dominance, and this win further solidifies his reputation as the leading trainer in the sport.

For punters who backed the favourite, it was a straightforward and comfortable watch, while those who took a chance on Brides Hill or Shecouldbeanything can take solace in their commendable efforts.

As the curtain draws on another thrilling Festival, Dinoblue’s victory will be remembered as one of the standout performances – a mare at the peak of her powers, delivering on the biggest stage.

3:20pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

Final Result:

🥇 Jasmin De Vaux (6/1)

🥈 The Big Westerner (9/2F)

🥉 Derryhassen Paddy (10/1)

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival’s fourth day featured the prestigious Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 3:20 PM, a race that has historically been a proving ground for future staying chasers. This year’s edition did not disappoint, delivering a thrilling contest that culminated in a victory for Jasmin De Vaux, trained by the illustrious Willie Mullins and expertly ridden by Paul Townend. The Big Westerner, under the guidance of trainer Henry de Bromhead and jockey Darragh O’Keeffe, secured second place, while Derryhassen Paddy, trained by Lucinda Russell with Derek Fox aboard, claimed a commendable third.

Race Overview

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, also known as the Spa Novices’ Hurdle, is a Grade 1 event run over a gruelling three miles (2 miles, 7 furlongs, and 213 yards). Established in 2005, it has quickly become a significant fixture at the Cheltenham Festival, testing the stamina and jumping prowess of novice hurdlers. Notable past winners include Bobs Worth and Minella Indo, both of whom went on to achieve Gold Cup glory, underscoring the race’s reputation as a launchpad for future stars.

Pre-Race Build-Up

In the lead-up to the race, much attention was focused on the leading contenders. Jasmin De Vaux had shown consistent form throughout the season, marking him as a horse with significant potential. His performances had caught the eye of many pundits, and he was widely regarded as a strong contender for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

The Big Westerner, trained by Henry de Bromhead, had also been in excellent form, with several notable performances to his name. His consistent displays had made him a horse to watch, and he was expected to pose a serious challenge in the race.

Derryhassen Paddy, representing Lucinda Russell’s yard, had shown promise in his previous outings. While perhaps not as heralded as some of his rivals, his performances had indicated that he possessed the ability to compete at a high level.

Race Dynamics

The race commenced under typical Cheltenham conditions, with the ground described as good to soft. A total of 20 runners lined up, each aiming to etch their name into the Festival’s storied history.

From the outset, the pace was honest, with several horses keen to establish a prominent position. Jasmin De Vaux settled comfortably in mid-division, showcasing his ability to relax and conserve energy for the latter stages. The Big Westerner adopted a similar tactic, while Derryhassen Paddy positioned himself towards the rear, biding his time.

Key Moments

As the field approached the final circuit, the tempo increased noticeably. Jasmin De Vaux began to make smooth headway, moving effortlessly through the pack. His jumping remained assured, and he appeared to be travelling well within himself.

The Big Westerner also responded to the quickening pace, making his move alongside Jasmin De Vaux. Both horses showcased their staying power, demonstrating why they were considered leading contenders.

Derryhassen Paddy, meanwhile, began to weave his way through the field, making significant progress as the race unfolded. His stamina came to the fore, and he started to close in on the leaders.

The Finish

As they approached the final hurdle, it became a two-horse race between Jasmin De Vaux and The Big Westerner. Both horses jumped the last in unison, but it was Jasmin De Vaux who found more on the run-in. Under a well-timed ride from Paul Townend, he asserted his dominance, pulling away to secure victory by a couple of lengths.

The Big Westerner battled gamely but had to settle for second place, while Derryhassen Paddy stayed on strongly to claim third, highlighting his potential for future staying contests.

Race Analysis

Jasmin De Vaux’s performance was characterised by his impeccable jumping and tactical versatility. His ability to settle behind the leaders and produce a decisive turn of foot at the crucial moment was instrumental in his victory. This adaptability suggests that he could be effective over varying distances and conditions, providing connections with multiple options for future campaigns.

The Big Westerner’s front-running tactics were bold, and while he ultimately could not fend off the challenge of Jasmin De Vaux, he lost nothing in defeat. His performance reaffirmed his credentials as a top-class novice hurdler in this division. With further refinement in his race tactics, he could prove a formidable competitor in future Grade 1 races.

The Aftermath and Future Prospects

The conclusion of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle not only cemented Jasmin De Vaux as one of the most exciting staying novice hurdlers of the season but also left punters and racing enthusiasts speculating about the future of the leading contenders.

With Cheltenham’s demanding three-mile test behind them, these young hurdlers will now be aimed at bigger targets, either continuing over hurdles or, for some, potentially transitioning to fences next season.

What’s Next for Jasmin De Vaux?

For Jasmin De Vaux, the victory in the Albert Bartlett is often a precursor to bigger things. Many past winners have used this race as a stepping stone to top-class staying hurdle contests, with some eventually making a name for themselves in the Stayers’ Hurdle division or over fences.

Trainer Willie Mullins, speaking after the race, hinted at his plans:

“He’s a real stayer and did everything right today. We’ll see how he comes out of this, but you’d have to think about Punchestown next and then possibly a campaign geared towards the Stayers’ Hurdle next season. He’s got everything you want in a three-mile hurdler—stamina, class, and the ability to quicken off a strong pace.”

If Mullins decides to keep Jasmin De Vaux over hurdles, then he could follow a path towards the Stayers’ Hurdle at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival. However, given the way he jumps, a switch to fences next season wouldn’t be a surprise either. The RSA Novices’ Chase (now called the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase) could well be an option for him in 2026.

The Big Westerner – A Future Star for Henry De Bromhead?

The Big Westerner may not have won the Albert Bartlett, but his performance confirmed that he is a top-class stayer in the making. His brave front-running effort suggested that, had he faced slightly less opposition at the top level, he might have been celebrating a Cheltenham victory himself.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead was pleased with his performance, despite finishing second:

“We couldn’t be prouder of him. He ran his heart out, but Willie’s horse just had that extra kick up the hill. He’s only going to get better, and we’ll sit down with connections to decide what to do next.”

Like Jasmin De Vaux, The Big Westerner could also go on to compete in the Stayers’ Hurdle division, but given his size and scope, a chasing career is also a viable route. If he does go chasing, a tilt at the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham next year wouldn’t be out of the question, as his stamina suggests he could be suited to longer distances.

Derryhassen Paddy – A Real Staying Prospect for Lucinda Russell

Trainer Lucinda Russell has an excellent record with staying horses, and her third-place finisher, Derryhassen Paddy, put in a fantastic effort to land a place in this Grade 1 contest.

Given that Lucinda Russell’s Gold Cup-winning star Corach Rambler also finished third in a novice hurdle before going on to bigger things, there is every chance that Derryhassen Paddy could follow a similar path.

Russell was full of praise for her charge:

“He’s tough, he stays, and he jumps beautifully. Derek (Fox) gave him a great ride, and we’ll likely look at going chasing next season. He’s got everything you’d want in a staying chaser, and he should improve massively for fences.”

A campaign aimed at the Welsh Grand National or the National Hunt Chase in the future wouldn’t be a surprise, especially if connections decide to keep him over longer trips.

How the Race was Won – Tactical Breakdown

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle is often a war of attrition, and this year’s renewal was no different. The strong pace set early on meant that only the real stayers could last the distance.

1️⃣ Early Pace: The early stages saw a few lesser-fancied runners setting a strong gallop, ensuring the race was run at a true stamina test. The Big Westerner sat in a prominent position, while Jasmin De Vaux and Derryhassen Paddy opted for more reserved tactics.

2️⃣ Mid-Race Moves: With five hurdles to go, Paul Townend began creeping Jasmin De Vaux into contention, ensuring he was within striking distance of the leaders. Meanwhile, Derryhassen Paddy had a lot of ground to make up from the back of the field.

3️⃣ Turning for Home: The Big Westerner attempted to go for home, kicking clear off the bend. However, Jasmin De Vaux was travelling ominously well in behind, ready to pounce.

4️⃣ Final Hurdle: Jasmin De Vaux and The Big Westerner jumped the last in unison, but as they hit the Cheltenham hill, it was clear that Townend’s mount had a little more in reserve. His finishing kick proved decisive as he pulled away to win by two lengths.

5️⃣ The Finishing Order:

🏆 Jasmin De Vaux – Winner, stayed on powerfully, showing class and stamina.

🥈 The Big Westerner – Second, gallant front-running effort, just outclassed at the finish.

🥉 Derryhassen Paddy – Third, strong late run, should improve further when sent chasing.

Final Verdict – Another Cheltenham Masterclass from Willie Mullins

At this stage, it feels like Willie Mullins should have a stand named after him at Cheltenham. The Irish champion trainer has once again demonstrated why he dominates this Festival, and his handling of Jasmin De Vaux has been exemplary.

This latest victory only strengthens Mullins’ grip on the staying division, and it will be fascinating to see whether Jasmin De Vaux remains over hurdles or embarks on a chasing campaign.

For the beaten horses, there is plenty to take forward. The Big Westerner has proven he belongs at the top level, while Derryhassen Paddy could be a staying chaser in the making.

What is certain is that the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle remains a crucial stepping stone for future Cheltenham stars. Given that previous winners have gone on to Gold Cup success, there is every chance that this year’s winner, Jasmin De Vaux, could follow in their hoof-prints.

4pm – Cheltenham Gold Cup

Final Result:

🥇 Inothewayurthinkin (15/2)

🥈 Galopin Des Champs (8/13F)

🥉 Gentlemansgame (40/1)

The 2025 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, held on Friday, 14th March, delivered a thrilling spectacle that will be etched in the annals of racing history. In a dramatic turn of events, Inothewayurthinkin, trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by Mark Walsh, clinched victory at odds of 15/2, denying the favourite, Galopin Des Champs, a historic third consecutive Gold Cup win. The race also saw a remarkable performance from Gentlemansgame, who defied his 40/1 odds to secure third place.

Pre-Race Build-Up

The narrative leading up to the Gold Cup was dominated by Galopin Des Champs, the 8/13 favourite, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend. Having secured back-to-back Gold Cup victories in 2023 and 2024, Galopin Des Champs was on the cusp of joining an elite group of horses to have won the prestigious race three times. His performances earlier in the season, including a commanding win at the Dublin Racing Festival, had solidified his status as the horse to beat.

Inothewayurthinkin entered the Gold Cup picture in a rather unconventional manner. Just a week before the race, connections made the bold decision to supplement him into the Gold Cup field at a cost of £25,000. This move came after an impressive workout and a respectable fourth-place finish in the Irish Gold Cup, where he finished seven lengths behind Galopin Des Champs. Trainer Gavin Cromwell expressed confidence in his charge, noting that the horse had been improving with each run and possessed the stamina required for the demanding Gold Cup distance.

Gentlemansgame, trained by M.F. Morris and ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, was considered an outsider with odds of 40/1.Despite his long odds, his connections harboured quiet optimism, believing that the extended trip and testing conditions could play to his strengths.

Race Dynamics

The Gold Cup, run over 3 miles 2½ furlongs with 22 fences to be jumped, is the ultimate test of a steeplechaser’s stamina and jumping prowess. The 2025 renewal featured a select field of nine runners, reflecting the increasing dominance of Irish-trained horses in the event.

As the race commenced, Ahoy Senor took up the early running, setting a steady pace. Galopin Des Champs settled comfortably in mid-division, with Inothewayurthinkin tracking him closely. Gentlemansgame was held up towards the rear, conserving energy for the latter stages.

Key Moments

The race unfolded in a tactical manner, with the early pace ensuring that all contenders remained in contention as they navigated the first circuit. Galopin Des Champs travelled smoothly, his jumping as fluent as ever, while Inothewayurthinkin mirrored his every move, showcasing his agility and stamina.

As they approached the final mile, the tempo increased. Ahoy Senor began to feel the pressure, and Galopin Des Champs moved effortlessly to the front, eliciting roars from the crowd anticipating a historic victory. However, Inothewayurthinkin was far from done. Under a patient ride from Mark Walsh, he gradually closed the gap, drawing alongside the favourite as they approached the penultimate fence.

Behind them, Gentlemansgame was making stealthy progress, passing tiring rivals and positioning himself for a potential upset.

The Climax

The race reached its crescendo as Galopin Des Champs and Inothewayurthinkin jumped the final fence in unison. A collective gasp echoed around Prestbury Park as the two gladiators embarked on the punishing climb to the finish. In a display of sheer determination and stamina, Inothewayurthinkin found an extra gear, inching ahead of the valiant favourite to secure victory by a length and a half. Gentlemansgame stayed on resolutely to claim third, five lengths adrift.

Post-Race Reactions

The victory of Inothewayurthinkin was met with jubilation from his connections and the wider racing community.Trainer Gavin Cromwell, reflecting on the bold decision to supplement the horse, remarked:

“It’s a dream come true. We always believed in his ability, and he proved us right today. Mark gave him a peach of a ride, and the horse showed incredible heart.”

Jockey Mark Walsh, securing his first Gold Cup victory, was elated:

“He travelled and jumped brilliantly. Turning for home, I knew we had a real chance. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Willie Mullins, trainer of the gallant runner-up Galopin Des Champs, took the defeat in stride:

“He ran his heart out but was beaten by a better horse on the day. We’ll regroup and plan for the future.”

Connections of Gentlemansgame were thrilled with his unexpected podium finish, highlighting the horse’s potential for future staying chases.

Race Analysis

Inothewayurthinkin‘s triumph can be attributed to a combination of tactical acumen, impeccable jumping, and relentless stamina. His decision to shadow Galopin Des Champs throughout the race ensured he was always in a position to challenge. The gelding’s ability to quicken up the Cheltenham hill demonstrated his class and resilience.

Galopin Des Champs lost nothing in defeat. His performance was commendable, and he remains a top-class chaser. The prospect of him returning next season to reclaim his title remains a strong possibility. While his bid for a historic third consecutive Gold Cup fell short, he still cemented his status as one of the finest chasers of modern times. Willie Mullins and Paul Townend will likely reassess his campaign and may target the Punchestown Gold Cup next to finish the season on a high.

Gentlemansgame, the 40/1 outsider, ran a career-best race to finish third. His strong staying performance over the Gold Cup trip suggests he could be a serious contender for future long-distance races. Connections might look at options such as the Grand National or the Irish Gold Cup next season, as he appears to relish a strong stamina test.

The Key Takeaways from the 2025 Gold Cup

✅ Winner: Inothewayurthinkin (15/2) – Proved his stamina and class, outstaying the favourite up the Cheltenham hill. A brilliant training performance from Gavin Cromwell.

✅ Runner-up: Galopin Des Champs (8/13 fav) – Travelled well and jumped impeccably but was simply outstayed in the final strides. He remains a superstar of National Hunt racing.

✅ Third: Gentlemansgame (40/1) – Defied his outsider status with a gallant run. A step up in trip or even a switch to extreme staying chases could be his future.

Where Do They Go Next? Future Targets and Predictions

🏇 Inothewayurthinkin – The Punchestown Gold Cup is a likely next step, though connections might also consider a break before preparing for a Gold Cup defence in 2026.

🏇 Galopin Des Champs – May head to Punchestown to attempt a Gold Cup win on home soil, where he has been dominant in the past. Long-term, he could still be a major player in next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

🏇 Gentlemansgame – With his strong staying ability, a step up in trip could be on the cards. The Grand National or the Irish Grand National may now be realistic targets.

Final Verdict: A Shock Gold Cup Win and the Making of a New Star?

The 2025 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup will be remembered as the day Inothewayurthinkin upset the odds and dethroned a legend. His powerful staying performance confirmed his arrival among the elite of National Hunt racing, while Galopin Des Champs remains a superstar despite losing his crown.

For Gavin Cromwell and Mark Walsh, this was a career-defining moment, proving that with the right preparation and belief, even the toughest of races can be won.

As the curtain prepares to fall on another incredible Cheltenham Festival, one thing is certain: the Gold Cup never fails to deliver drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments.

4:40pm – St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase

Final Result:

🥇 Wonderwall (28/1)

🥈 Its On The Line (4/1)

🥉 Willitgoahead (13/2)

The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase, held at 4:40 PM on Friday, 14th March 2025, during the fourth day of the Cheltenham Festival, delivered an exhilarating spectacle that epitomised the essence of amateur National Hunt racing. In a race renowned for showcasing the synergy between seasoned hunters and their dedicated riders, Wonderwall, a 28/1 outsider trained by S. Curling and piloted by jockey R. James, emerged victorious.Close on his heels was Its On The Line, the 4/1 favourite from Emmet Mullins’ yard, ridden by the esteemed amateur Derek O’Connor. The third spot was claimed by Willitgoahead, a 13/2 contender trained by Gordon Elliott with J.L. Scanlon in the saddle.

Pre-Race Landscape

The Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase, colloquially known as the “amateur Gold Cup,” is a prestigious event that allows amateur riders to compete on the grand stage of Cheltenham. The 2025 edition attracted a competitive field of 24 runners, each bringing a unique narrative to the race.

Its On The Line entered the race as the clear favourite, having finished as the runner-up in the previous year’s edition.Trained by Emmet Mullins, a maestro known for his astute placements, and ridden by Derek O’Connor, one of the most successful amateur jockeys in the sport, expectations were high for a triumphant performance.

Willitgoahead, representing Gordon Elliott’s formidable stable, had demonstrated consistent form in point-to-point circuits, marking him as a horse with significant potential. With J.L. Scanlon, a competent amateur rider, taking the reins, the duo was anticipated to make a strong bid for the title.

Wonderwall, trained by S. Curling, was considered an outsider at 28/1. Despite his long odds, those familiar with his background knew of his latent capabilities. Paired with jockey R. James, who had a reputation for delivering under pressure, the combination had the potential to spring a surprise.

Race Dynamics

The race unfolded over a testing 3 miles 2 furlongs and 70 yards, with the Cheltenham turf described as good to soft—conditions that often play a pivotal role in the outcome. The large field set off at a steady pace, with early leaders jostling for prominent positions to avoid potential traffic issues later in the race.

Its On The Line adopted a tactical position just off the pace, ensuring he remained within striking distance without expending unnecessary energy. Willitgoahead mirrored this strategy, staying close to the leaders and jumping fluently.Wonderwall, on the other hand, was settled mid-division, with jockey R. James content to bide his time, conserving the horse’s stamina for the crucial final stages.

Key Moments

As the race progressed past the halfway mark, the tempo began to escalate. Several of the early front-runners started to feel the pressure, their strides shortening as the lactic acid built up. Sensing the shift, Derek O’Connor on Its On The Line and J.L. Scanlon aboard Willitgoahead began to make their moves, inching closer to the leaders with each fence.

Meanwhile, Wonderwall was making stealthy progress. R. James navigated through the field with precision, avoiding potential pitfalls and ensuring a clear passage. His mount responded generously, jumping with zest and displaying a keen appetite for the challenge ahead.

The Climax

Approaching the penultimate fence, a trio of horses had detached themselves from the pack: Its On The Line, Willitgoahead, and the rapidly advancing Wonderwall. The favourite, Its On The Line, momentarily hit the front, his supporters roaring in anticipation. However, the relentless gallop had taken its toll, and his stride began to shorten.

Seizing the opportunity, Wonderwall produced a burst of acceleration, drawing level with the leaders. Clearing the last fence with aplomb, he surged ahead, displaying remarkable stamina and determination. Its On The Line battled valiantly but couldn’t match the winner’s finishing kick, while Willitgoahead kept on gamely to secure third.

Post-Race Reflections

The victory of Wonderwall at 28/1 was a testament to the unpredictable and thrilling nature of National Hunt racing.Trainer S. Curling, known for his meticulous approach, expressed his elation:

“We always believed in Wonderwall’s ability. Today, everything clicked into place. R. James gave him a peach of a ride, and it’s a day we’ll cherish forever.”

Jockey R. James, basking in the glory of a Cheltenham Festival win, added:

“It’s a dream come true. Wonderwall travelled beautifully throughout the race. When I asked him for an effort after the last, he responded magnificently. Days like this make all the hard work worthwhile.”

Emmet Mullins, reflecting on Its On The Line‘s performance, remained philosophical:

“He ran his heart out. It’s always tough to finish second, but we’re immensely proud of his effort. Derek gave him every chance, and we’ll regroup and look ahead to future targets.”

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Willitgoahead, took positives from the run:

“Third place in a race of this calibre is nothing to be disappointed about. He showed he belongs at this level, and there’s plenty to build on for the future.”

Race Analysis

Wonderwall‘s triumph can be attributed to a combination of factors: astute race positioning, efficient jumping, and a well-timed challenge. His ability to conserve energy during the early stages allowed him to unleash a decisive turn of foot when it mattered most. His stamina held up superbly up the Cheltenham hill, proving that he was not only capable of competing at this level but excelling when given the right conditions.

For Its On The Line, the race was a case of so close yet so far. Having finished runner-up in last year’s edition, there was an expectation that this would be his year. He was given a textbook ride by Derek O’Connor, positioned perfectly throughout the race, but he just didn’t have enough in reserve to fend off the late charge of Wonderwall. Despite the disappointment of another second-place finish, he remains one of the best hunter chasers in training, and connections will surely have their sights set on next year’s renewal or potentially a high-profile hunter chase in Ireland.

Willitgoahead, running a gallant race in third, showed plenty of promise under J.L. Scanlon. Although he couldn’t quite lay down a winning challenge, his effort confirmed that he belongs at the top of this division. Trainer Gordon Elliott will likely keep him in similar races, with a potential tilt at the Punchestown Champion Hunters’ Chase an option before being aimed at Cheltenham again in 2026.

The Key Takeaways from the 2025 St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase

✅ Winner: Wonderwall (28/1) – Defied the odds with a perfectly timed challenge. Smartly ridden and showed plenty of stamina.

✅ Runner-up: Its On The Line (4/1 fav) – Another near miss in this race, but ran with great credit. Remains a top-class hunter chaser.

✅ Third: Willitgoahead (13/2) – Brave effort, kept on well but lacked the finishing kick of the first two.

Future Plans: Where Do They Go Next?

📍 Wonderwall – This win opens up plenty of options. A return to Punchestown for their prestigious hunter chase is possible, but all eyes will be on whether he can defend his Cheltenham title in 2026.

📍 Its On The Line – This was another fine run, but he just couldn’t quite get his head in front. Connections may aim him at the Aintree Foxhunters’ Chase next before another crack at Cheltenham next year.

📍 Willitgoahead – He showed enough promise to suggest he will be back at the top level. A race in Ireland’s hunter chase circuit could be on the cards before returning to the Festival next year.

Final Verdict: A Classic Hunter Chase and a Well-Deserved Victory for Wonderwall

The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase is one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the Cheltenham Festival, and the 2025 renewal lived up to expectations.

Wonderwall’s victory at 28/1 was one of the biggest surprises of the week, showcasing the unpredictability and excitement of hunter chasing. His finishing effort up the hill was something special, while Its On The Line and Willitgoahead lost nothing in defeat with strong performances.

For trainer S. Curling and jockey R. James, this was a day they will never forget, proving once again that in National Hunt racing, anything is possible.

As we reflect on another thrilling Cheltenham Festival, one thing remains certain: the amateurs and hunter chaserscontinue to provide some of the most inspiring and unforgettable stories in racing.

5:20pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Final Result:

🥇 Wodhooh (9/2)

🥈 Act Of Authority (28/1)

🥉 Raglan Road (25/1)

The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, held at 5:20 PM on Friday, 14th March 2025, marked the concluding race of the Cheltenham Festival’s fourth day. This event, established in 2009 to honour the legendary trainer Martin Pipe, is exclusively for conditional jockeys, offering them a prestigious platform to showcase their talents on one of racing’s grandest stages.

Race Overview

The 2025 edition featured a competitive field of 24 runners tackling the demanding 2 miles 4½ furlongs on ground described as good to soft. The race culminated in a poignant victory for Wodhooh, trained by Gordon Elliott and expertly ridden by Danny Gilligan, who secured the win at odds of 9/2. Following closely in second was Act Of Authority, a 28/1 shot trained by Olly Murphy with Lewis Saunders aboard. The third spot was claimed by Raglan Road, another outsider at 25/1, hailing from Henry de Bromhead’s yard and ridden by Gavin Brouder. Completing the top four was Taponthego, an 8/1 contender also trained by Henry de Bromhead, with Mike O’Connor in the saddle.

Pre-Race Expectations

Wodhooh entered the race with considerable expectations, having maintained an unbeaten record over hurdles. His consistent performances had positioned him as a leading contender, and his connections were optimistic about his chances.

Act Of Authority and Raglan Road were both considered outsiders, with starting prices of 28/1 and 25/1, respectively.Despite their longer odds, both horses had shown glimpses of potential in previous outings, suggesting they could outperform expectations.

Taponthego, at 8/1, was among the fancied runners. Trained by Henry de Bromhead, a trainer renowned for his Cheltenham successes, and ridden by Mike O’Connor, the horse had demonstrated consistent form leading up to the festival, making him a credible contender.

Race Dynamics

As the starter’s flag dropped, the field set off at a brisk pace, indicative of the competitive nature of the race. Early leaders jostled for prominent positions, aiming to avoid potential traffic issues in the large field. Wodhooh was settled in mid-division by Danny Gilligan, ensuring a clear path while conserving energy for the latter stages.

Act Of Authority and Raglan Road adopted similar tactics, positioning themselves within striking distance without expending unnecessary energy. Taponthego was also held up in the early stages, with Mike O’Connor opting for patience, a strategy that had served him well in previous races.

Key Moments

As the race progressed past the halfway mark, the tempo intensified. Several early front-runners began to feel the strain, their strides shortening as the lactic acid built up. Sensing the shift, Danny Gilligan on Wodhooh began to make his move, gradually advancing through the field with each hurdle.

Act Of Authority and Raglan Road mirrored this progression, both horses responding well to their jockeys’ urgings.Taponthego also started to make headway, with Mike O’Connor guiding his mount through the pack with precision.

The Climax

Approaching the penultimate hurdle, a cluster of horses had detached themselves from the main pack: Wodhooh, Act Of Authority, Raglan Road, and Taponthego. The favourite, Wodhooh, momentarily hit the front, his supporters roaring in anticipation. However, the relentless gallop had taken its toll, and his stride began to shorten.

Seizing the opportunity, Wodhooh produced a burst of acceleration, drawing level with the leaders. Clearing the last hurdle with aplomb, he surged ahead, displaying remarkable stamina and determination. Act Of Authority battled valiantly but couldn’t match the winner’s finishing kick, while Raglan Road kept on gamely to secure third.

Post-Race Reflections

The victory of Wodhooh was met with jubilation from his connections and the wider racing community. Trainer Gordon Elliott, known for his meticulous approach, expressed his elation:

“We always believed in Wodhooh’s ability. Today, everything clicked into place. Danny gave him a peach of a ride, and it’s a day we’ll cherish forever.”

Jockey Danny Gilligan, basking in the glory of a Cheltenham Festival win, added:

“It’s a dream come true. Wodhooh travelled beautifully throughout the race. When I asked him for an effort after the last, he responded magnificently. Days like this make all the hard work worthwhile.”

Olly Murphy, reflecting on Act Of Authority‘s performance, remained philosophical:

“He ran his heart out. It’s always tough to finish second, but we’re immensely proud of his effort. Lewis gave him every chance, and we’ll regroup and look ahead to future targets.”

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of both Raglan Road and Taponthego, took positives from their runs:

“Third and fourth in a race of this calibre is nothing to be disappointed about. Both horses showed they belong at this level, and there’s plenty to build on for the future.”

Race Analysis

Wodhooh‘s triumph can be attributed to a combination of factors: astute race positioning, efficient jumping, and a well-timed challenge. His ability to conserve energy in the early stages allowed him to unleash a decisive turn of foot when it mattered most. His stamina held up superbly up the Cheltenham hill, proving that he was not only capable of competing at this level but excelling under pressure.

For Act Of Authority, the race was a breakthrough performance. As a 28/1 outsider, he was not expected to feature prominently, yet he produced a career-best effort to finish second. Given his relatively light racing experience, this result suggests he is improving rapidly, and he could develop into a graded performer in the coming seasons. Olly Murphy and his team will be delighted with his progress and may now target him at a staying handicap hurdle at Aintree or Punchestown before considering chasing next season.

Raglan Road, another outsider at 25/1, was just as impressive in third. Running in the colours of Henry de Bromhead, his finishing position indicated that he too is a progressive horse who could be suited to longer distances. His ability to handle the strongly run pace suggests that a step up to 3 miles in the future could be within his capabilities.

Taponthego ran a solid race to finish fourth, but it was clear in the closing stages that he lacked the turn of foot to challenge the front three. While his performance was still commendable, he may be better suited to races run at a slightly slower tempo or perhaps a switch to fences next season.

The Key Takeaways from the 2025 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

✅ Winner: Wodhooh (9/2) – Proved his stamina and class, outstaying the field with a superb finishing effort.

✅ Runner-up: Act Of Authority (28/1) – Huge step forward; progressive type who could develop into a graded-level performer.

✅ Third: Raglan Road (25/1) – A strong staying effort; could be suited to longer trips in the future.

✅ Fourth: Taponthego (8/1) – Lacked the late kick to threaten the front three but ran consistently well throughout.

Future Plans: Where Do They Go Next?

📍 Wodhooh – Likely to be aimed at a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Punchestown, though a switch to chasing next season could be on the cards.

📍 Act Of Authority – A staying handicap hurdle at Aintree or Punchestown could be the next logical step. He could also progress into a Graded novice chaser next season.

📍 Raglan Road – Given his strong staying effort, connections might try stepping him up to 3 miles in the future.

📍 Taponthego – Has plenty of options, but chasing may be his long-term future.

Final Verdict: A High-Class Performance from Wodhooh and a Memorable Cheltenham Victory

The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle is often a stepping stone for future stars, and Wodhooh’sperformance suggests he could be one to watch next season. Gordon Elliott’s team executed a perfect race plan, and Danny Gilligan’s ride was one of the best of the week from a conditional jockey.

Meanwhile, the placed horses all showed great promise, with Act Of Authority and Raglan Road emerging as exciting future prospects. Taponthego, though narrowly missing out on the top three, still ran a strong race and should have plenty more opportunities to show his ability.

As the curtain falls on another unforgettable Cheltenham Festival, the future stars of National Hunt racing have once again announced themselves on the biggest stage.

Until next year, Cheltenham! 🏇🍀