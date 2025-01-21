Celtic entertain Young Boys in round seven of this season’s Champions League on Wednesday evening and as such, why not register today with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites and claim the very best Celtic versus Young Boys Champions League odds and free bet offers, ahead of this midweek clash.

Celtic v Young Boys Champions League Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 22nd January 2025

Celtic are still in the hunt for a playoff place in this season’s Champions League campaign and they can seal for themselves a knockout spot should they get the better of Young Boys at Parkhead on Wednesday evening.

Harsh footballing lesson

A hugely embarrassing 7-1 demolition by Borussia Dortmund has thus far proven to be Celtic’s only defeat in this season’s Champions League and the Scottish champions sit one point and one position above 2022/23 Champions League winners Manchester City in the league standings. Following their harsh footballing lesson by last season’s runners-up, Brendan Rodgers’ men have embarked upon a four-game unbeaten run in the tournament, however they have tasted success just once during that time. Having got the better of RB Leipzig, the Hoops have shared the spoils with Atalanta, Brugge and Zagreb, leaving them in 21st position ahead of their midweek outing, a single point now needed in order for them to go through to a seeded knockout play-off berth.

Insufficient firepower

Young Boys sit firmly at the foot of the 36-team Champions League table with six defeats from six and a pitiful goal difference of -19. Giorgio Contini will be going all-out to ensure that his troops don’t leak five goals or more in a fourth European game, thus becoming the first ever side to do so in a major European competition in a single season. The new manager steered his side to a goal-less draw with Winterthur in his first game in charge on Saturday but the side are vulnerable in defence and don’t have sufficient firepower to propel them to victory here. Indeed, Celtic are just a single goal short of double digits on home soil in the competition and we expect Brendan Rodgers’ men to make it past that mark with relative ease on Wednesday.

Back Celtic to win 3-0 at best odds of 9/1