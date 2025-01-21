Monaco entertain Aston Villa in the Champions League tonight, therefore why not grab yourself some excellent Monaco versus Aston Villa odds and Champions League free bets, simply by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today.

Monaco v Aston Villa Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 21st January 2025

Aston Villa and Monaco will both be looking to consolidate their places in the automatic qualification berths when they lose horns on Matchday Seven tonight.

Unbeaten run

Monaco kicked off their 2024/25 campaign with a ten-game unbeaten run across competitions and they triumphed in two of their three opening European matches, however since losing against Nice in October, the Ligue 1 side have been struggling with inconsistency and have failed to register a win since the start of the year. On the back of this poor streak – which has seen the side win just five of their last sixteen games – Monaco have dropped outside the Champions League automatic qualification berths, while they have also been dumped out of the Coupe de France and lost to PSG in the Trophy des Champions.

Work to do

Monaco launched their Champions League campaign with an excellent victory over Barcelona, followed by a stalemate with Dinamo Zagreb and further wins against Red Star Belgrade and Bologna. Arsenal gave them their first defeat in the competition however and as such, Adi Hutter’s troops have work to do in order to ensure that they qualify automatically for the round of sixteen.

Silenced doubters

Aston Villa have made a solid start to 2025 with Unai Emery’s side triumphing in all-but-four of their last eleven games across competitions. The West Midlands side surprised many last term by finishing in the top four of the Premier League and qualifying for Europe’s top club competition, however this season they are once again challenging for a top-four berth and they continue to silence their many doubters with some excellent performances in European competition, wins coming against the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, as well as a stalemate with Juventus.

Strong defence

Key to much of Villa’s success has been their strong defence with clean sheets kept in four of their six Champions League outings. Their only European defeat this season came against Club Brugge two months ago, however their away form has been a cause for concern with six out of their last nine away games across competitions ending in defeat. All things considered, Villa have been excellent in this competition and have put in some admirable performances along the way. We envisage them getting the better of Monaco tonight, given that they are back to their early-season form.

