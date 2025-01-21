Arsenal entertain Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can claim the very latest Arsenal versus Dinamo Zagreb free bet offers and Champions League odds, ahead of this midweek clash.

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb Champions League Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 22nd January 2025

Arsenal will be confident of success on Wednesday evening when they entertain a Dinamo Zagreb outfit which have won just two of their six Champions League outings this season.

Lengthy exile

Thus far in this season’s Champions League, Arsenal have only been bettered by Barcelona and Liverpool, Mikel Arteta’s men currently sitting in third position in the standings after six rounds of fixtures. Indeed, having ended their somewhat lengthy exile from the top table of the European game, the Gunners have enjoyed something of a safe haven in the tournament with no defeats on home soil since they were demolished by Bayern Munich in 2017. Indeed, last season’s meeting with Bayern in the quarter-final first-leg ended all-square at 2-2, the only time that the North London side have conceded at home in the tournament under Arteta. Victory in this midweek meeting with Zagreb could ensure that the side make it through to the play-offs at worst and it would also see Arsenal win three European Cup/Champions League matches on the bounce by three goals or more for the first time ever, the side having thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-1 and Monaco 3-0 in their last two in the competition.

Sticky patch

In the league phase of the tournament, Dinamo Zagreb have managed a mere two wins from six, edging past Red Star and Bratislava after a 9-2 demolition by Bayern Munich. Fabio Cannavaro’s men sit in 24th position in the league standings after a 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund and goal-less draw with Celtic in their last two home games in the competition and they are lacking competitive match practice as they have yet to return to domestic action after the Christmas break. Indeed, having gone seven games without a win before ending the year with a 3-2 victory against Varazdin, the Croatian side will almost certainly come off second best at the Emirates Stadium. No other side has performed as well as the Gunners on home soil in this tournament since the start of 2023/24 and while the hosts are going through something of a sticky patch right now, we envisage them brushing aside the visitors with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday night.

Back Arsenal to win 2-0 at best odds of 11/2