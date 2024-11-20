2024 UEFA Nations League Odds

The final round of UEFA Nations League group fixtures have now passed and we know which eight teams will be contesting the quarter-finals and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can take advantage of the very best UEFA Nations League odds and best bookmaker free bet bonuses ahead of tonight’s fixtures.

We’re now through to the knockout stages of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with the top two teams from each of the four League A pools going through to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Promotion

This season’s UEFA Nations League has been the subject of a few changes, most notable amongst these being the addition of a quarter-final stage to the knockout rounds along with promotion and relegation play-offs. England have secured promotion straight back to League A at the first time of asking, while Wales also find themselves in the top tier for the next campaign after surprisingly finishing in pole position ahead of Turkey. Scotland will need a play-off next spring in order to confirm their continued participation in League A, the Tartan Army rescuing themselves from what seemed certain relegation with successive wins over Poland and Croatia.

Defending champions

Spain will be looking to successfully defend their Nations League crown and they have ensured for themselves a place in the last eight after finishing top of Group A4 along with second-placed Denmark, while Portugal claimed their place in the quarter-finals by taking top spot in Group A1, along with runners-up Croatia. With thirteen points apiece in the top half of Group A2, France and Italy have ensured their progression in the tournament while in Group A3, Germany and Netherlands find themselves in the last eight.

Favourites

The leading UK bookmakers make defending champions Spain 7/2 favourites to secure the trophy for the second successive time, while Germany and France are next in the betting at 4/1 apiece. Portugal are 9/2 to get their hands on the trophy, while Italy completed the top five in the betting at a best price of 8/1. The Netherlands are 16/1 to win their first piece of major silverware since the 1988 European Championships while Denmark and Croatia complete the market at odds of 20/1 apiece.

7/2 – Spain

4/1 – Germany

4/1 – France

9/2 – Portugal

8/1 – Italy

16/1 – Netherlands

20/1 – Denmark

20/1 – Croatia

The group stages of this season’s UEFA Nations League draw to a close tonight with some thrilling encounters set to take place. In League A, Portugal and Croatia have secured the top two positions in Group 1 while France and Italy go through to the quarter-finals from Group 2. Germany and Netherlands find themselves in the last eight after taking the top two positions in Group 3 with one game left to play, while Spain and Denmark go through from Group 4.

In League B, things are extremely tight in Group 1 with just three points separating the top of the table from the bottom, however ahead of tonight’s round of fixtures, Czechia and Georgia occupy the top two places. In Group 2, winners England have secure automatic promotion while runners-up Greece will go through to the players. In Group 3, Norway will go up to the top tier while Austria will need to negotiate the play-offs while Group 4 is still wide open with leaders Turkey assured of a top two position and second-placed Wales hopeful of making it to the play-offs at the very least ahead of the final games tonight.

In League C, Swede and Slovakia will finish in first and second position, irrespective of the outcome of their matches tonight, while in Group 2, Romania and Kosovo have taken the top two berths. Group 3 sees Northern Ireland win promotion to the second tier while Bulgaria have finished runners-up and in Group 4, North Macedonia have won promotion in convincing fashion while Armenia will head into the play-offs.

In League D, three-team Group 1 has been won by San Marino with Gibraltar finishing runners-up while Moldova have won Group 2 and Malta have taken second position.