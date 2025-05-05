Premier League Title Odds 2025/26: Three-way Battle for Trophy?

After a triumphant end to the 2024/25 season, Liverpool have already been installed as the bookies’ favourites to lift the Premier League trophy once more in 2025/26. The Reds, having finally secured their first title since 2020, dispatched Tottenham in style with a resounding 5-1 victory at Anfield.

Arne Slot, taking a break from quietly redefining managerial debuts, led Liverpool to the title at the first time of asking. Not since Antonio Conte swaggered into Stamford Bridge in 2017 and clinched the league at the first attempt has a manager pulled off such a feat. Slot, it seems, was not content with merely filling Jurgen Klopp’s sizeable shoes — he decided to waltz off with the silverware as well.

Liverpool Lead the Way for 2025/26 Glory

At the time of writing, Liverpool are trading at a tempting 2/1 to make it back-to-back Premier League titles. While their triumph this season was emphatic — finishing a breezy 15 points clear of Arsenal — there is little room for complacency at Anfield. Slot, pragmatic as ever, will know reinforcements are essential if the club are to repeat their success in the upcoming campaign.

The summer transfer window promises more drama than a soap opera omnibus. Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be packing his bags for sunnier climes at Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both fresh from signing new contracts, will continue to patrol the pitch with their usual authority — albeit with an extra candle on their respective birthday cakes (33 and 34 next term, but who’s counting?).

Darwin Núñez seems poised for pastures new, and murmurs around Andy Robertson’s future suggest he might also be on the move. Last summer, Slot was content with a few nips and tucks to Klopp’s squad. This time? Expect more upheaval than a rush-hour Tube strike.

City Ready to Roar Back

Of course, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are unlikely to sit idly by polishing their previous medals. After a campaign punctuated by a rather out-of-character midseason stumble, City are fancied at 9/4 to wrestle back the crown in 2025/26. They’ve finished this season on a high, booking a place in the FA Cup final and ominously regaining that relentless form which has terrorised opponents for years.

One suspects that Guardiola has already cleared space in the trophy cabinet and sketched out his masterplan for another title charge. History suggests City rarely make the same mistakes twice — unless we count their annual defensive injury crisis, but let’s not dwell.

Arsenal: Always the Bridesmaids?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal look set to claim their third consecutive runner-up finish — an achievement or a curse, depending on your point of view. The Gunners are quoted at 5/2 to finally go one better next season. Yet, the question remains: has their window of opportunity creaked shut, or is there one last glorious push to come?

If Arsenal can prise a world-class centre-forward into the Emirates this summer — preferably one who doesn’t treat the goalposts like polite suggestions — they might well mount another credible challenge. Their young core continues to flourish, but turning potential into silverware has thus far proved trickier than teaching a cat to fetch.

The Chasing Pack: Newcastle and Chelsea

Beyond the expected three-horse race, the chasing pack resembles more of a distant procession. Newcastle United are listed as high as 16/1, which might appeal to the romantics among us who still believe in footballing fairy tales. The Magpies have shown flashes of brilliance but will need to invest wisely to close the yawning gap to the summit.

Chelsea, meanwhile, linger at 25/1 — generous odds or a fair reflection of recent turmoil, depending on how optimistic you’re feeling after a few pints. For all their lavish spending, the Blues have yet to stitch together anything resembling consistency. Perhaps 2025/26 will bring brighter days, though you’d be braver than most to wager heavily on it.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa are out at 33/1 to spring a surprise and finish at the top of the pile while Manchester United are a 40/1 punt to put their dismal 2024/25 campaign firmly behind them and once again shine as the best team in the land, unlikely perhaps but who knows?

Title Race 2025/26: A Three-Way Tango?

In truth, bookmakers and punters alike are anticipating a familiar narrative: Liverpool, City, and Arsenal squabbling for supremacy while the rest watch on like envious spectators at a VIP party. The odds reflect that pecking order with remarkable clarity.

Liverpool’s dominance this season might suggest a period of Anfield hegemony, but football — much like British weather — rarely follows the script. Transfers, injuries, and the occasional VAR controversy (inevitably) will all play their part.

Fancy a Punt?

For those eager to dive into the outright winner market, remember to take advantage of William Hill’s new customer offer: Bet £10, Get £30 in free bets. Whether you’re siding with the swashbuckling Reds, Pep’s perennial powerhouses, or hoping Arteta finally cracks the code, a cheeky free bet or two could sweeten the ride.

So, steel yourself for another season of drama, delirium, and despair — and perhaps, just perhaps, a tidy profit.

Premier League Title Odds 2025/26

2/1 – Liverpool

9/4 – Manchester City

5/2 – Arsenal

16/1 – Newcastle United

33/1 – Aston Villa

40/1 – Manchester United