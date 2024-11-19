Montenegro and Turkey go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League this evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Nations League free bets and the very best Montenegro versus Turkey odds and other promotions.

Montenegro v Turkey Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 19th November 2024

With just one group match left to play, Turkey sit at the summit of League B Group 4 with two points separating them from second-placed Wales, while Montenegro sit at the foot of the table with their relegation already confirmed.

Pole position

Turkey and Wales fought out a second goal-less draw in the competition on Saturday, the group leaders failing to score from the spot in the 89th minute of the game. Nevertheless, the Crescent-Stars remain in pole position in the group table ahead of their meeting with Montenegro tonight but they need nothing less than a win to guarantee for themselves top spot.

Goal difference

Should Turkey be held to a draw this evening and Wales win, then goal difference will come into play and Vincenzo Montella’s men have the advantage in this regard. Nevertheless, few believe that Montenegro will spring anything close to a surprise in this midweek affair.

Relegation confirmed

Montenegro have nothing to lose here, given that relegation has already been confirmed. They can take some heart from the fact that Turkey’s only defeat in their last five away games came against the Faroe Islands two years ago, therefore the result tonight is far from a foregone conclusion.

Convincing win

Nevertheless, with just a single goal scored in their five Nations League games and eight conceded along the way, the final whistle cannot come soon enough for the group minnows and we envisage nothing less than a convincing win for the visitors tonight.

Back Turkey to win 3-0 at best odds of 10/1