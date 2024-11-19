Bosnia-Herzegovina entertain the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League this evening, therefore why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers and benefit from the very best Bosnia-Herzegovina versus Netherlands odds and latest Nations League free bet bonus offers.

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Netherlands Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 19th November 2024

The Netherlands are guaranteed ton finish their UEFA Nations League group campaign in second position while tonight’s opponents Bosnia-Herzegovina have finished bottom with a game to spare and will drop down into the second tier of the competition.

Medical emergency

The Netherlands will make an appearance in the knockout stages of the UEFA Nations League for the third time in four seasons, Ronald Koeman’s men ensuring for themselves a top two finish with a 4-0 thumping of Hungary last time out. This positive result almost became trivial following a medical emergency which involved Magyars coach Adam Szalai before the break, however there was a rapid response from the emergency services and the former Hungary international is very much on the mend.

Professional fashion

Despite this worrying event, the Dutchmen went about their business in professional fashion and ensured that they would finish second in their group. This much-needed victory also ended the Netherlands’ three-match winless run although Koeman’s side are still in search of their first away win in the 2024/25 Nations League.

Heaviest ever defeat

Bosnia-Herzegovina head into this match on the back of their heaviest ever defeat and the biggest in the history of the UEFA Nations League, a 7-0 thrashing by Germany. The Golden Lilies had never before lost by more than five goals but the Germans put them to the slaughter with a ruthless display and it’s hard to see them bouncing back here.

Worst defensive record

Indeed, the Bosnians have the worst defensive record in the tournament with sixteen goals conceded in five matches and they have suffered defeat in all-but-one of their last eleven games. Home advantage will help Bosnia-Herzegovina shore themselves up at the back slightly but even with Koeman set to ring a few changes for this clash, we envisage the hosts being carved open with relative ease in what has the makings of another one-sided encounter.

Back Netherlands to win 3-0 at best odds of 8/1