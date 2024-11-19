The Czech Republic entertain Georgia in the UEFA Nations League tonight and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest Czech Republic versus Georgia Nations League odds and free bet offers which you can get your hands on when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Czech Republic v Georgia Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 19th November 2024

The Czech Republic and Georgia do battle in their final League B Group 1 outing tonight and a win for either side would secure automatic promotion to the top tier of the competition.

Complicated situation

Both matches in this group ended in stalemate at the weekend and this ensures a complicated situation heading into the final round of fixtures tonight. Just three points separate leaders Czech Republic from bottom side Ukraine as things stand, the Czechs having played-out a goal-less draw with third-placed Albania in their last outing and second-placed Georgia sharing the spoils with Ukraine. As such, the Czech Republic are still very much on track to win automatic promotion back into League A at the first time of asking but there is still a possibility that they might finish in third position.

Shrouded in uncertainty

Georgia are in a similar position in that victory would see them claim top spot in the standings while defeat would see them drop into third. The Crusaders made it into the last sixteen of the 2024 European Championships and they returned to action following their exit from the tournament with back-to-back victories in September, however two defeats in October stalled their progress. A subsequent 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their last outing has left the future of Willy Sagnol’s men shrouded in uncertainty.

Much at stake

Much is at stake here and this will be a high-octane affair with both sides eager to claim nothing less than three points. Georgia thumped the Czechs to the tune of 4-1 when the two sides went head-to-head at the start of the competition but with home advantage on their side, we’ll be siding with the Czechs to exact their revenge and guarantee for themselves a place in the top tier of the competition with a win here.

