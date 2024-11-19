Sweden entertain Azerbaijan in the UEFA Nations League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you may benefit from the very best Sweden versus Azerbaijan Nations League odds and free bet offers ahead of this match.

Sweden v Azerbaijan Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 19th November 2024

Sweden can play tonight’s game stress-free in the knowledge that they have already secured for themselves a place in League B, while tonight’s opponents Azerbaijan are already condemned to bottom spot in the group.

Impressive firepower

Sweden have completely dominated League C Group 1 this season with their five group outings returning four wins and one draw along with a cumulative scoreline of 13-4. Indeed, with impressive firepower from the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, it’s hardly a surprise to see the Swedes take top spot with a match remaining and there’s nothing to suggest that they will slip up this evening. Sweden opened their Nations League account with a 3-1 win away to Azerbaijan and Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men will look to wrap things up in convincing style with a second victory over the same opponents in their final group outing.

Tough opponents

This has been Azerbaijan’s third successive League C campaign but they have faced some tough opponents this time around and have struggled along the way. Heading into November, the side had suffered 3-1 defeats to Estonia, Sweden and Slovakia as well as a 2-0 defeat to the latter, while their sole point was earned in a goal-less draw at home to Estonia earlier this month. On the back of this dismal showing, Azerbaijan are set to drop into the bottom tier of the competition.

Straightforward result

Neither Sweden nor Azerbaijan have anything to play for here and as such, the result should be s straightforward one with Sweden dominating against an opponent which have struggled at the back and offered little up front. The home side should sign-off an excellent campaign with a celebratory victory while Azerbaijan will almost certainly find themselves falling into League D.

Back Sweden to win 2-0 at best odds of 11/2