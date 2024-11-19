Malta entertain Andorra in the UEFA Nations League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register a brand new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can guarantee yourself the very best Malta versus Andorra Nations League odds and free bet offers ahead of this clash.

Malta v Andorra Nations League Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 19th November 2024. Ta’Qali Stadium

Malta sit in second position in League D Group 2 and are guaranteed to finish in second position, while their guests tonight have failed to collect any points or score any goals from their three group outings and are already assured of finishing last.

Promotion play-off

Malta sit just three points behind leaders Moldova in their UEFA Nations League group but their inferior goal difference from the games between the two sides means that the Reds cannot take top spot with victory against Andorra tonight. Nevertheless, Davide Mazzotta’s men are guaranteed to finish in second position and claim a promotion play-off place where they will do battle with a League C side next spring.

Sacked

With Michele Marcolini sacked as manager earlier this year and replaced with interim boss Mazzotta in September, Malta have since won both of their games, including an excellent 1-0 win over Moldova last month. Indeed, the Maltese have triumphed in each of their last three without conceding (including a recent friendly against Liechtenstein), a huge improvement given that in their previous nineteen games they kept clean sheets in just three.

Bottom of the table

Andorra lost 1-0 to Moldova in their last Nations League outing and as such they are guaranteed to finish bottom of the table. While the side have leaked just four goals in their three group matches, they have failed to find the back of the net and it’s hard to see them finding a way past a Malta outfit which have conceded just two in the competition.

Scrappy affair

With nothing at stake for either side, this could be a somewhat scrappy affair but Mazzotta will be eager to impress his bosses and make for himself a strong case for a permanent position. Having failed to make it into the play-offs, Andorra will be deflated somewhat and we wouldn’t be surprised to see them lose this evening.

Back Malta to win 1-0 at best odds of 16/5