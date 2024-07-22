The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is now less than one month away, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can pick up some excellent free bets and the best Trent Alexander-Arnold Next Club betting odds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Next Club Odds: Where next for Liverpool star?

Update: 22.07.24

All eyes will be on Arne Slot at the start of the 2024/25 campaign as he takes over from Jurgen Klopp who left at the end of last term, however will Trent Alexander-Arnold be part of his plans for the upcoming season?

Preparations

Arne Slot is now the man in charge at Anfield and he will be busy finalising his preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, however will these preparations include Trent Alexander-Arnold?. Trent is expected to be back in training for the Reds after an extended break for the 2024 European Championship, the 25-year-old having helped England make it through to the final where they lost 2-1 to Spain.

Disappointing start

The Dutchman’s preparations for the new campaign got off to a disappointing start when his side lost to Championship side Preston North End at the weekend although in fairness, many of his first team players are yet to make a return from international duty, including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Positive conversation

Trent has been linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer but realistically this is starting to look less than likely. Indeed, the player has revealed that he is excited by the prospect of returning to training and he has had a positive conversation with the new Liverpool boss prior to his return.

Possibility of a move

Should Trent stay at Liverpool as expected, then Slot has a huge decision to make. Alexander-Arnold has somewhat revolutionised the position thanks to his threatening crosses and excellent passing range, however there are a few question marks surrounding his defensive abilities. There is a possibility for a midfield move and Slot may well consider this option, however the Dutchman may be rather cautious here considering that he failed in that role for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Still in Liverpool shirt

Either way, the expectation is that Trent will still be in a Liverpool shirt for the new campaign and the leading UK bookmakers go 1/3 odds-on that this proves to be the case, against odds of 3/1 that he up sticks and moves to Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Club After Transfer Window Best Betting Odds

1/3 – To Stay at Liverpool

3/1 – Real Madrid

25/1 – Barcelona

25/1 – Bayern Munich

25/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

18.07.24

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be set for a move to pastures new and reports suggest that European champions Real Madrid are eager to make a move on the 25-year-old before the end of the summer transfer window.

Future looking uncertain

It is believed that Real Madrid are interested in securing the signature of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, possibly as a long-term successor to Euro 2024 champion Dani Carvajal. Jurgen Klopp handed Alexander-Arnold his Liverpool debut eight years ago, however the German manager left Anfield at the end of last season and with just one year left on his contract, Trent’s future on Merseyside is looking uncertain.

Catching the attention of top clubs

As one of the best right-backs in world football, Alexander-Arnold has been catching the attention of the top European clubs, most notably Real Madrid who have already boosted their star-studded squad significantly with the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. Indeed, the leading UK betting sites go a best price of 3/1 (lowest odds 15/8) that Trent joins compatriot Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital during the summer.

A new chapter

Alexander-Arnold has made an impressive 310 appearances for Liverpool during his eight years with the club, while he has scored nineteen goals along with 81 assists, his debut being a League Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at just 18 years of age. Will Real Madrid give Trent another chapter in his career? We may soon find out!