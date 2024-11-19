Slovakia and Estonia meet in the UEFA Nations League this evening and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can grab yourself the very best Nations League free bet offers as well as the latest Slovakia versus Estonia odds and other offers.

Slovakia v Estonia Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Tuesday 19th November 2024

Slovakia and Estonia will complete their UEFA Nations League commitments tonight when they lock horns in their final League C Group 1 match, the Slovaks earning a promotion play-off place and the Estonians securing third tier survival.

Unbeaten run

Slovakia saw their unbeaten run in the latest UEFA Nations League come to an end when they lost 2-1 to Sweden on Saturday, the side having won three and drawn one of their previous four in the tournament. With ten points on the board, Francesco Calzona’s men – who almost made it into the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 – are guaranteed a top-two finish and as one of the stronger sides in League C they will certainly fancy their chances of winning promotion when they do battle with a League B outfit in the play-offs next spring.

One-sided affair

Estonia opened their Nations League account with a 1-0 defeat at home to Slovakia in what was a one-sided affair in favour of the visitors. Since then, Jurgen Henn’s side have collected four points from bottom side Azerbaijan and lost home and away to group leaders Sweden. They have managed to keep their League C status with a game left to play but all things considered they have found the going tough at this higher level following their promotion from the fourth tier in the last UEFA Nations League.

Home advantage

Slovakia should once again dominate over Estonia and home advantage will certainly play a part here. Nevertheless, with a place in the play-offs already guaranteed, the hosts may decide to take their feet off the gas somewhat but victory should come the way of the home side in this one.

Back Slovakia to win-to-nil at best odds of 5/6