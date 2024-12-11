The Championship action continues tonight with some thrilling fixtures in prospect, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering today with any of our featured UK betting sites, whereupon you can guarantee for yourself the very best Championship betting odds and free bet promotions ahead of these midweek games.

Championship Betting Odds & Previews: Wednesday 11th December 2024

There’s some thrilling midweek Championship action heading our way tonight. Struggling Cardiff City entertain Preston North End in what is an important game for both sides while Queens Park Rangers will be looking to continue the momentum when they welcome Oxford United to Loftus Road. Millwall face a tough assignment when they host Championship leaders Sheffield United, while bottom side Hull City entertain Watford and West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City do battle at the Hawthorns.

Cardiff City v Preston North End – 7:45pm

Cardiff City and Preston North End each sit in the lower reaches of the Championship standings and as such, both sides will be eager to claim a maximum points haul in South Wales this evening.

Read our Cardiff v Preston Match Preview

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United – 7:45pm

Queens Park Rangers have shown signs of genuine improvement in recent outings but having now gone four games without defeat, can they keep the momentum going when they welcome Oxford United to Loftus Road this evening.

Read our QPR v Oxford United Match Preview

Millwall v Sheffield United – 7:45pm

Millwall will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Coventry City when they fae league leaders Sheffield United at the Den tonight, however the task awaiting them will be far from simple.

Read our Millwall v Sheffield United Match Preview

Hull City v Watford – 7:45pm

Hull City will be desperate to haul themselves off the foot of the Championship table but we don’t fancy their chances of claiming all three points against a Watford outfit which will be looking to lift themselves into the play-off berths.

Read our Hull City v Watford Match Preview

West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City – 8pm

West Bromwich Albion have shared the spoils in all-but-one of their last eleven Championship outings and the West Midlands side will look to return to winning ways when they entertain rivals Coventry City this evening.

Read our West Brom v Coventry Match Preview