West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Wednesday 11th December 2024

West Bromwich Albion managed to share the spoils with Championship leaders Sheffield United in their last outing and the Baggies will be confident of managing something from their midweek home clash with West Midlands rivals Coventry City.

Remarkable run

Since suffering successive defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough in late September and early October, West Bromwich Albion have shared the spoils in all-but-one of their last eleven outings, the sole exception to this remarkable run of draws being a 2-1 win away to bottom side Hull City last month. Their latest stalemate came against title-chasing Sheffield United on Sunday and the West Midlands outfit will be eager to bag for themselves another much-needed win tonight in order to get their promotion bid back on track. As things stand the Baggies sit in 8th position in the league standings and optimism will be taken from the fact that they have gone three games unbeaten against tonight’s opponents, Coventry City.

Poor away form

In front of a hostile Millwall crowd at the Den, Coventry managed to end a disappointing five-match winless league run with a 1-0 win in South London, whilst also managing a clean sheet for the first time since their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough early last month. Having replaced Mark Robins win the hot-seat, this was the first win for new boss Frank Lampard since he took the reins on 28th November and the former Chelsea and Everton boss will be eager to build on this much-needed victory. Coventry now sit in 15th position in the Championship table after nineteen rounds of fixtures but they need to improve their away showings, the side having won just two of their ten away games whilst on Championship duty this term.

Second best

Following their hard-fought stalemate with the table-topping Blades at the weekend, West Bromwich Albion will be confident of brushing aside Coventry tonight. The Sky Blues were made to work very hard for their three points at the Den last time out and we feel that they will come off second best at the Hawthorns in this mid-week West Midlands battle.

