Millwall v Sheffield United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 11th December 2024

Sheffield United will be going all-out to further cement their position at the top of the Championship table by taking three points from their midweek clash with Millwall at the Den.

Dip in form

Having suffered a bit of a dip in form of late, Millwall will be eager to haul themselves back towards the play-off places in the Championship table. The south-east London outfit enjoyed a solid start to the season and climbed into the top six in the league standings with 22 points from their opening 14 outings and four successive wins across October and November. They subsequently extended their unbeaten run to nine games with three draws against Stoke City, Sunderland and Oxford United but they fell to their first defeat since 1st October when losing 1-0 at home to Coventry City last time out. Nevertheless, the Lions enjoy one of the Championship’s best defensive records for the season thus far and they will look to bounce back to winning ways with an improved attacking performance on Wednesday evening.

Tough test

Nevertheless, the Lions face an extremely tough test against a Sheffield United outfit which sit in pole position in the league table. The Blades will be aiming to make it nine games unbeaten in the Championship, having got the better of Oxford United (3-0) and Sunderland (1-0) in their last two home games before sharing the spoils with West Bromwich Albion in a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns last time out. The South Yorkshire side lead second-placed Leeds United by just a single point and will lose pole position should Burnley or Leeds United triumph tonight, however victory on Wednesday will send them back to the summit of the division and it’s hard to see them slipping up here.

Better position

The visitors head to the Den in a far better position and with better form than Millwall and while this is going to be a tough assignment for the league leaders, we envisage them edging their way to three points in what has the makings of an evenly-fought encounter.

