Cardiff City v Preston North End Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 11th December 2024

Both Cardiff City and midweek opponents Preston North End are sitting in the lower reaches of the Championship table with just seven league wins between them since the start of the campaign.

Speculation

Cardiff City finally decided to put an end to the speculation surrounding the future of interim manager Omer Riza last week by handing him contract lasting until the end of the season. Since taking the reins, Riza has brought stability and more importantly consistency on the pitch, however the Bluebirds find themselves on a five-game winless run ahead of their midweek meeting with Preston North End. Cardiff sit just two points above the foot of the Championship table but just as importantly they are just two points away from 18th-placed Preston North End with a game-in-hand to their advantage. The Bluebirds head into this match having lost their last two on home soil against Blackburn Rovers and QPR, therefore the pressure will be on the home side to deliver here.

Out of the drop zone

Preston North End will also be under pressure to perform here, the Lilywhites having failed to win any of their last nine Championship outings, although they have lost just twice during this time with seven stalemates along the way. These draws have been enough to keep Paul Heckingbottom’s troops out of the drop zone but the North End boss will be eager to steer his side to their first win since 19th October. Indeed, while Preston have been winless in almost two months, they have lost just one of their last six and as such, they will head to South Wales with a sense of belief. Nevertheless, Cardiff enjoy a longer rest period on account of their weekend meeting with Watford being postponed due to stormy weather and on that basis, we’ll be siding with the Bluebirds to deliver on home soil tonight.

