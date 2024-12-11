Queens Park Rangers entertain Oxford United in the Championship tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register a betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can avail yourself of the very best Queens Park Rangers versus Oxford United odds and Championship free bets, ahead of this midweek clash.

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 11th December 2024

Queens Park Rangers have managed to haul themselves out of the relegation zone thanks to a 3-0 win over free-scoring Norwich City last time out, however can the West London outfit make it two wins on the bounce when they welcome fellow strugglers Oxford United to Loftus Road tonight?

Worst Championship performers

Since losing 2-0 to Championship title-favourites Leeds United early last month, Queens Park Rangers have embarked upon a four-match unbeaten run whilst on league duty with wins over Cardiff and Norwich as well as stalemates with Stoke City and Watford. Indeed, the R’s performed admirably against the Canaries to claim their first home league win of the season and this has been enough to lift themselves out of the drop zone and into a more respectable 20th position in the standings. Nevertheless, despite thumping Norwich last time out, QPR are still one of the worst Championship performers on home soil this term with just eight points collected from their ten outings at Loftus Road, only bottom side Hull City managing fewer points on home soil with seven.

Game in hand

Oxford United’s weekend meeting with Plymouth Argyle was postponed due to the stormy weather and as such, this will be their first competitive outing since 30th November when they shared the spoils with Millwall in a 1-1 draw. Since beating Hull City 1-0 early last month, Oxford have collected just a single point from a four-game winless run which included a 6-2 thrashing at home to Middlesbrough and a 3-0 thumping by league leaders Sheffield United at Bramble Lane. Des Buckingham’s men currently sit in 19th position in the league standings but they have a game-in-hand over the sides immediately above them in the division.

Attacking absentees

Following their emphatic win over Norwich at the weekend, tonight’s hosts will see the visit of Oxford United as a big chance to secure back-to-back wins and despite the fact that the West London side will be struggling with attacking absentees for this clash, we envisage them getting the better of Oxford United in what could be an evenly-fought and low scoring encounter.

Back QPR to win 1-0 at best odds of 12/5