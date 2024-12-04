The 16th round of Premier League fixtures continue on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not add to the excitement by registering a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy the very best Premier League odds and free bet bonus offers.

Premier League Odds & Previews: 14th December 2024

Update: 12.12.24

The Premier League action is coming thick and fast in the lead-up to Christmas with some thrilling encounters set to take place this weekend.

Saturday, 14th December 2024

There’s plenty of top-flight action coming our way on Saturday afternoon. Struggling WolverhamptonW wanderers and Ipswich Town do battle at Molineux, league leaders Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield, Newcastle United and Leicester City go head-to-head at St James’ Park, Arsenal face Everton at the Emirates Stadium and Nottingham Forest take on Midlands rivals Aston Villa at the City ground.

Wolves v Ipswich Town – 3pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town will both be desperate to haul themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone but who – if anyone – will come out on top when the two sides face each other at Molineux this weekend?

Liverpool v Fulham – 3pm

Liverpool are flying high at the summit of the Premier League table but can Arne Slot’s troops keep the momentum going when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Saturday afternoon?

Newcastle United v Leicester City – 3pm

Newcastle United held league leaders Liverpool to a share of the spoils in their last outing at St James’ Park and the Magpies will look to grab another three points on home soil when they entertain struggling Leicester City.

Arsenal v Everton – 3pm

Arsenal slipped up in their Premier League title are when drawing with city rivals Fulham last time out and they will be made to work hard by an Everton outfit which enjoyed a convincing 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent outing.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa – 5.30pm

Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package in the Premier League so far this season but they face a tough challenge against a revitalised Aston Villa at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Update: 04.12.24

Wednesday, 4th December 2024

Tonight’s Premier League action sees struggling Manchester City do battle with this season’s surprise package Nottingham Forest, while Everton entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park and Newcastle United lock horns with runaway league leaders Liverpool at St James’ Park. Bottom side Southampton will be in for a tough encounter with in-form Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford should serve up a thrilling feast of football when they clash in the West Midlands while Arsenal will made to work hard by a seemingly improved Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest – 7.30pm

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be desperate to stop his side’s slide down the Premier League table, but can the defending champions return to winning ways against an impressive Nottingham Forest?

Everton v Wolverhampton wanderers – 7.30pm

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both struggling in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, but who – if anyone – will come out on top at Goodison Park?

Newcastle United v Liverpool – 7.30pm

Liverpool are nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League but will they come unstuck when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening?

Southampton v Chelsea

Bottom side Southampton will have their work cut-out when they welcome to St Mary’s Stadium a Chelsea side which have been outstanding in recent weeks.

Aston Villa v Brentford

Aston Villa have hit a slump of late while opponents Brentford will have ambitions of closing in on the top four in the Premier League table.

Arsenal v Manchester United

Arsenal are joint-second in the Premier League table but they will be in for a tough assignment when they entertain a resurgent Manchester United side at the Emirates Stadium.

Thursday, 5th December 2024

Thursday evening sees some potential thrillers with Fulham entertaining a Brighton & Hove Albion side against which they enjoy a good recent head-to-head record, while Bournemouth welcome to the south coast a Tottenham Hotspur outfit which have been struggling to find consistency since the start of the season.

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion – 7.30pm

Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion both sit in the upper half of the Premier League table and we envisage a closely-fought affair when the two sides lock horns at Craven Cottage on Thursday evening. Indeed, who – if anyone – will come out on top?

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur – 8.15pm

AFC Bournemouth returned to winning ways when beating Wolverhampton wanderers 4-2 in their last outing and hopes will be high in the Cherries camp that they can make it two on the bounce at the expense of an inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur outfit on Thursday evening.

