Arsenal entertain Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can take advantage of some exceptional Premier League free bets as well as the very best Arsenal versus Everton odds and offers.

Arsenal v Everton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 14th December 2024

Arsenal return to domestic action having thrashed Monaco 3-0 in the Champions League and they will be confident of success on Saturday afternoon against an Everton side that have enjoyed a weeks’ recuperation since their 4-0 hammering of Wolves last time out.

Tough nut to crack

A brace from Bukayo Saka and a Kai Havertz assist gave the Gunners a convincing victory over a lacklustre Monaco side who could consider themselves lucky not to have been three or even four goals in arrears by the break. Now within a stones’ throw of a place in the last sixteen of the tournament, the Gunners need to pick themselves back up in their race for the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta’s troops having slipped up when being held to a stalemate by Fulham last weekend. This was Arsenal’s fifth draw of the season and many fans have written them off with regard to the title, however the race to finish in pole position is far from a foregone conclusion and the Gunners are a very tough nut to crack at their North London home this season.

Big boost

Everton saw their weekend derby clash with neighbours Liverpool postponed due to the stormy weather, a huge disappointment given that they would have been pushing to continue the momentum following their best performance of the campaign thus far, a 4-0 slaughtering of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Prior to this, the Toffees had gone four league games without finding the back of the net but this victory was a big boost in their bid to stay clear of the drop zone.

Back on track

Everton will look to continue where they left off, however the Gunners will be desperate to get their title bid back on track on the back of their disappointing weekend stalemate and we’ll be siding with them to do just that on Saturday afternoon.

Back Arsenal to win 1-0 at best odds of 13/2