Liverpool v Fulham Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 14th December 2024

Liverpool’s derby meeting with Everton proved to be the only storm-related cancellation at the weekend, however it was still a positive weekend for Arne Slot’s men despite them not kicking a ball in anger.

Dead in the water

Having not been in action at the weekend, Premier League pace-setters Liverpool will have the added advantage of a game-in-hand over their main title rivals for the next few weeks and this will be an excellent opportunity for the Merseyside outfit, especially since rivals Man City and Arsenal dropped points in their most recent outings. Pep Guardiola’s men are in crisis right now and their title race looks dead in the water, as does their Champions League ambitions. As such, Chelsea are now the closest challengers to Liverpool whose two dropped points at St James’ Park have been mitigated with other results going very much their way. Slot’s Champions League ambitions were boosted with a 1-0 win over Girona earlier this week and while defensive frailty has been a worry of late, the side are clinical in attack and confidence will be high ahead of their weekend meeting with Fulham at Anfield.

Helping hand

Fulham gave the Reds a helping hand in their title race at the weekend when holding challengers Arsenal to a stalemate at Craven Cottage, a result which lifted the West London side into the top half of the table with 23 points collected from their 15 league outings. The Cottagers have suffered defeat in just one of their last seven matches and as things stand they sit a mere four points adrift of Manchester City in the standings, not that this is much to shout about at the moment. Fulham can be considered as one of the more potentially dangerous sides in the top-flight this term but Liverpool have learnt from their surprise defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign and have been pretty ruthless on all fronts since then. As such, we’ll be siding with the home side in this one but their defensive issues mean that the Cottagers may well find a way through at some point.

