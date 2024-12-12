Nottingham Forest entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can claim the very best Nottingham Forest versus Aston Villa odds and Premier League free bets, ahead of this weekend clash.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5.30pm UK Time, Saturday 14th December 2024

Aston Villa edged past RB Leipzig in the Champions League earlier this week, however they will be in for a tough assignment when they face a Nottingham Forest side which enjoyed a win by the same scoreline against Manchester United last time out.

Revival

Aston Villa have enjoyed something of a revival in the Premier League with back-to-back wins over Brentford (3-1) and Southampton (1-0) ahead of a Champions League victory over RB Leipzig (3-2) in their last three competitive outings. The West Midlands side are back in the mix for a top-four berth in the league standings with the Lions sitting in sixth position, only behind their weekend opponents Nottingham Forest on goal difference and just two points below crisis-stricken Manchester City. The Villans have been far from impressive on their travels however and following defeats away to Spurs (4-1), Chelsea (3-0) and Liverpool (2-0), the West Midlands outfit will be eager to avoid losing four on the bounce away from home for the first time in the Premier League era.

Inconsistencies

Nottingham Forest capitalised on an error-strewn performance by Manchester United at Old Trafford to run out 3-2 winners at the final whistle. This was an excellent response to the Tricky Trees’ 3-0 thumping by Manchester City in their previous outing and they will be looking to continue the momentum when Aston Villa come to town this weekend. Nevertheless, the East Midlands side are prone to inconsistencies on home turf this season and while Villa will need to cope with their midweek fatigue, we envisage them returning home with a point in the bag and denying Forest a home win on Saturday evening.

Back a 1-1 draw at best odds of 6/1